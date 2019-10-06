Menu
Tweed Coast Raiderettes
First four games crucial for Pottsville

Michael Doyle
6th Oct 2019 3:55 PM
THE first four games of the LJ Hooker League will be vital to any team’s success, according to the Pottsville captain.

The first round of the new season begins next week with all three Tweed-based clubs in action.

Pottsville will be at home and facing last year’s grand finalists Lennox Head.

Lennox Head knocked Pottsville out of the competition in the semi-finals last season

Pottsville captain Jayden Hoare said the opening four matches for his side were crucial in their bid to return to the semi-finals.

“We want to get through our first four games without dropping one,” he said.

“You want to head into Christmas sitting in the top places. You don’t want to be playing catch-up cricket later in the season.”

The Pottsville captain and batsman will be hoping for plenty of runs after a mixed bag last season.

Hoare had a highest score of 216 during his side’s clash with Tintenbar-East Ballina.

But it was fast bowler Ryan McCloy the captain was most excited about this campaign.

McCloy battled injuries last summer but has had a tremendous preseason, according to the skipper.

“He is pretty fit and has been leading all of our preseason training, getting the boys ready and getting them excited,” Hoare said.

“He has stepped away from the representative cricket to keep his body right for Pottsville.”

