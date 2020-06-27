Menu
The now rarely seen mum-of-three was photographed with her baby boy this week – these are among news.com.au’s best celebrity pics of the week.
Celebrity

First glimpse of Lara Bingle’s new baby

by Victoria Nielsen
27th Jun 2020 7:42 AM

How times have changed for Lara Bingle.

The model's old life in Australia used to see her photographed on a near daily basis, but since moving to LA and starting a family with husband Sam Worthington the model is rarely seen or photographed in public.

The mum-of-three was spotted with her newborn baby boy and five-year-old son Rocket while picking up a new skateboard the day after her 33rd birthday.

She’s a long way from getting papped in Bondi these days. Picture: RF/Coleman-Rayner
Her son Rocket joined them for their trip to the skate shop. Picture: RF/Coleman-Rayner
EVERYONE ELSE

Kylie Jenner escaped her LA mansion in a corsetted top that surely wasn't the most comfortable outfit for dinner.

 

Jennifer Aniston's ex Justin Theroux and his guns took his dog out for a walk in Central Park in NYC.

Nothing like getting papped while picking up some dog poo. Picture: Backgrid
Helena Bonham Carter was seen wearing some very comfortable-slash-eccentric shoes while getting some ice cream in London.

Helena being Helena. Picture: Backgrid
Justin Bieber's wife Hailey escaped Los Angeles for Sardinia after her husband was accused of unwanted sexual encounters by two women.

Picture: Backgrid
Ben Affleck and his girlfriend Ana de Armas seen looking very much in love again this week - along with the most walked dogs in Hollywood.

Clearly still in the honeymoon phase. Picture: Paparazzi Podcast/Backgrid
Tattooed model Amber Rose was spotted out in Venice.

Her face tattoos read ‘Bash Slash’ after her son and partner. Picture: Shutterstock
Actor couple Dave Franco and Alison Brie attended a pop up drive-in in LA.

Cute couple. Picture: Shutterstock
Coco Austin shared this photo of herself hitting the gym.

Working hard. Picture: cocoaustin/Instagram
Newsflash - Emily Ratajkowski went blonde this week.

She posted her transformation to Instagram which surely angered all hairdressers everywhere – no, you can’t go blonde in one sitting. Picture: emrata/Instagram
Rarely photographed together couple Leonardo DiCaprio and girlfriend Camila Morrone were spotted en route to celebrate her 23rd birthday on a super yacht.

 

And finally, the royal family posted one of their sweetest photos ever of Prince Charles and Prince William in celebration of Father's Day in the UK.

RELATED: William photo that must break Harry's heart

Harry, where are you? Picture: Kensington Palace via AP
- Victoria Nielsen is news.com.au's picture editor

Originally published as First glimpse of Lara Bingle's new baby

These photos give us a first glimpse of her new baby boy. Picture: RF/Coleman-Rayner
