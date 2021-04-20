First look at Marvel’s newest blockbuster

The first teaser trailer for Marvel's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings has been released.

It's the first film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to focus on an Asian superhero, and stars Canadian actor Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, alongside Awkwafina, Tony Leung, Michelle Yeoh, Fala Chen, Meng'er Zhang, Florian Munteanu and Ronny Chieng.

Simu Liu in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film tells the story of Shang-Chi, who has been trained as an assassin since childhood by the Ten Rings terror organisation, when he tries to escape and live a normal life. His quest to blend into society doesn't go to plan though, as Shang-Chi is once more drawn into the shady organisation.

Director Destin Daniel Cretton told Entertainment Weekly that Shang-Chi as "a kid who is out of his element and a fish out of water here in the US, and he's covering it up with this charisma that I find very relatable".

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is out later this year.

A skilled stuntman, lead actor Liu performed many of his own stunts in the film. It's a huge break for the 32-year-old actor, best known for his main role in the TV show Kim's Convenience. In what is only his third feature film credit to date, Liu becomes the first Asian actor to lead a Marvel film.

And he certainly looks the part - here's Liu via his Instagram, earlier this month, showing off that superhero six-pack:

Marvel’s newest superhero has arrived

No confirmation on an Australian release date just yet, but Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is set to be released in US cinemas on September 3 this year.

