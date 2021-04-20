Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Movies

First look at Marvel’s newest blockbuster

by Nick Bond
20th Apr 2021 8:56 AM

 

The first teaser trailer for Marvel's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings has been released.

It's the first film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to focus on an Asian superhero, and stars Canadian actor Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, alongside Awkwafina, Tony Leung, Michelle Yeoh, Fala Chen, Meng'er Zhang, Florian Munteanu and Ronny Chieng.

 

Simu Liu in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.
Simu Liu in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

RELATED: The verdict on Marvel's first TV show, WandaVision

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film tells the story of Shang-Chi, who has been trained as an assassin since childhood by the Ten Rings terror organisation, when he tries to escape and live a normal life. His quest to blend into society doesn't go to plan though, as Shang-Chi is once more drawn into the shady organisation.

Director Destin Daniel Cretton told Entertainment Weekly that Shang-Chi as "a kid who is out of his element and a fish out of water here in the US, and he's covering it up with this charisma that I find very relatable".

 

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is out later this year.
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is out later this year.

 

A skilled stuntman, lead actor Liu performed many of his own stunts in the film. It's a huge break for the 32-year-old actor, best known for his main role in the TV show Kim's Convenience. In what is only his third feature film credit to date, Liu becomes the first Asian actor to lead a Marvel film.

And he certainly looks the part - here's Liu via his Instagram, earlier this month, showing off that superhero six-pack:

 

Marvel’s newest superhero has arrived
Marvel’s newest superhero has arrived

 

RELATED: How Marvel pulled off massive cameo

No confirmation on an Australian release date just yet, but Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is set to be released in US cinemas on September 3 this year.

Originally published as First look at Marvel's newest blockbuster

 

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

entertainment marvel movie shang-chi and the legend of the ten rings

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        'We all stand to lose': Protest over Netflix's Byron Baes

        Premium Content 'We all stand to lose': Protest over Netflix's Byron Baes

        News Prominent members of the community were among those who paddled out calling for Byron Baes to be scrapped.

        Brothel up for rent: ‘High class’ club has exclusive rooms

        Premium Content Brothel up for rent: ‘High class’ club has exclusive rooms

        Property Northern NSW club has necessary approvals, ‘longstanding clientele’

        Your team of journalists passionate about local news

        Premium Content Your team of journalists passionate about local news

        News Meet your team of local journalists living and working here

        Tate: ‘Not a single cent more for light rail extension’

        Premium Content Tate: ‘Not a single cent more for light rail extension’

        News Expansion of the Gold Coast light rail is facing delays