FIRST LOOK: Commonwealth Games running track unveiled

GOLDEN girl Sally Pearson has become the first athlete to set foot on the track she hopes will take her to Commonwealth Games glory in three months.

The Olympic gold medallist and world champion hurdler paid a visit to Carrara Stadium exactly 90 days before it will host the opening ceremony of what is the biggest event to ever be hosted on the Gold Coast.

Pearson, who has called the city home since was nine, was joined on the visit by Olympic decathlete Cedric Dubler, GOLDOC chief executive Mark Peters and Acting Commonwealth Games Minister Di Farmer.

"It gives you a buzz just walking in the stadium and looking around and imagining what it's going to be like when it's full," said Pearson, who will be gunning for her third Commonwealth Games gold medal on the Coast.

"It does feel amazing when they call out your name (before a race) … but doing it in your home town in your home country is even better."

Carrara Stadium is one of 13 Games venues across the city that will undergo a transformation during the next 90 days, with an additional 9500 seats being erected at its northern perimeter to take its capacity to 35,000.

Contractor Cockram Constructions was responsible for transforming the Gold Coast Sun's AFL ground into an international athletics venue, including the laying of its IAAF-certified track that will play host to some of the world's best athletes.

"It definitely feels good," Pearson said of the track.

"Mondo is always a really good (make of) track to lay down because it's hard and fast.

"Whatever you can do to make a track faster is good, especially if you want to see good results and fast times to show the Australian crowds what the top international athletes can achieve."