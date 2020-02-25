First look at Tweed building's $1.2M upgrade

All are welcome to come along to the official opening of the Tweed Heads Civic and Cultural Centre redevelopment on Friday 6 March from 1-3pm.

All are welcome to come along to the official opening of the Tweed Heads Civic and Cultural Centre redevelopment on Friday 6 March from 1-3pm.

RESIDENTS will get the chance to tour the completed $1.2 million redevelopment of a major Tweed Heads facility.

The Tweed Heads Civic and Cultural Centre's official opening, 12 months in the making, will showcase the upgrades thanks to funding from the Australian Government's Building Better Regions Fund and Tweed Shire Council.

The project started in January 2019 with the auditorium technical upgrade and finished with the recently-opened social enterprise initiative Brett Street CAFE (Community Access For Everyone) that supports Tweed's disadvantaged citizens.

The Tweed Heads auditorium now has much improved lighting efficiency and a more functional stage which caters for a variety of performances.

Changes to the centre include a direct path for easier access to the library and auditorium and the council's Tweed Heads Administration Office from the outdoor plaza.

The facility now also boasts contemporary landscaping, an improved drop-off area, accessible parking, better lighting and a more accessible after-hours library book return.

The now-finished technical upgrade of the auditorium's electrical and lighting means improved energy efficiency by almost 80 per cent per hour of use.

A council spokeswoman said the stage's enhancements mean better functionality and catering for a variety of performances.

The opening event will be held on Friday, March 6 from 1pm to 3pm with performances in both the auditorium and the plaza.

Four-piece jazz band Dr Lips, led by Adam Thomas including students from Lindisfarne Anglican Grammar School will take to the stage as well as a Welcome to Country by Uncle Victor Slockee and a performance by the Yugambeh Aboriginal Dancers led by Luther Cora.

There is an option of join a talk at the Tweed Heads Library about their digital resources, have a tour of both the newly-upgraded civic centre auditorium, Brett Street CAFE and watch the official ribbon cutting followed by a celebratory cake.

For information about the project or to RSVP to attend the opening event, visit yoursaytweed.com.au/THCC.