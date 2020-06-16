First look at Wentworth’s new season

WARNING: Spoilers from earlier seasons

After almost a year of waiting for new episodes to drop, fans of hit prison drama Wentworth have been treated to a brand new season 8 trailer ahead of next month's premiere.

And it looks as gritty and dramatic as ever.

Following the jaw-dropping season seven finale, the hugely popular Aussie prison drama returns with season 8 on Tuesday July 28 at 8.30pm on FOX SHOWCASE.

The show, which has a diehard loyal fanbase around the world, aired season seven in May last year, with fans eagerly awaiting the next chapter after an explosive finale that saw the unexpected return of Joan "The Freak" Ferguson, played by Pamela Rabe.

Joan "The Freak" Ferguson, played by Pamela Rabe, is still very much alive. Picture: Foxtel.

The next chapter will see the prison community reeling from the aftermath of season 7's bloody siege, with a new leader at the helm and four heritage characters from the original Prisoner series set to shake things up.

The show's stellar Aussie female cast, including Leah Purcell, Susie Porter and Kate Atkinson will all be returning for the new season's 10 episodes.

Susie Porter plays Marie Winter in Wentworth, who was originally portrayed by Maggie Millar in Prisoner. Picture: Foxtel.

Joining the cast is leading Australian actress Marta Dusseldorp as Sheila Bausch, who comes to Wentworth on remand for the murder of nine people at True Path, a cult-like lifestyle retreat.

Marta Dusseldorp will pull on the teal tracksuit for the final two seasons of Foxtel's mega prison drama, Wentworth. Picture: Supplied

Of joining the ensemble case, star of A Place to Call Home Dusseldorp said: "I was just so honoured and excited to come on. I said yes straight away. Wentworth is always so beautifully told."

Lockdown is ending.#Wentworth | New Season | July 28 | Foxtel Original pic.twitter.com/l3U8a88DEu — Foxtel (@Foxtel) May 25, 2020

Other newbies in the line-up include Kate Box, Jane Hall and Zoe Terakes.

Prisoner heritage character Judy Bryant will also enter Wentworth for the penultimate season, played by Vivienne Awosoga.

Wentworth's ninth and final season will air next year on Foxtel, with production having resumed this week following coronavirus lockdown restrictions.

"We have carefully adjusted our production processes to ensure the health and wellbeing of our team and at same time ensured we are able to maintain the integrity of our storytelling," executive producer Jo Porter said.

The first seven seasons of Wentworth are currently available to stream on Foxtel Demand.

Originally published as First look at Wentworth's new season