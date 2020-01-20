Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A house in Sydney Street, Ayr is fully engulfed in flames. Photo: Mikayla Mayoh
A house in Sydney Street, Ayr is fully engulfed in flames. Photo: Mikayla Mayoh
News

FIRST PHOTOS: Man unaccounted for as house burns

by MIKAYLA MAYOH, CAS GARVEY
20th Jan 2020 11:15 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Fire and rescue crews have arrived at the scene of a fire south of Townsville, where a set of units are fully engulfed and threatening neighbouring properties.

The property was "well involved" by fire when crews arrived, and neighbours are being evacuated for safety as crews work to extinguish the blaze.

Initial reports are an elderly resident lives inside and cannot be located.

The house is well involved.
The house is well involved.

A Queensland Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said they received a triple-0 call about 9am, with crews arriving four minutes later.

"Four crews arrived to find the building well involved, it looks like it's two flats and crews have gone in with breathing apparatus to fight the fire internally," she said

MORE TO COME.

editors picks emergency services fire emergency house fire missing person photos

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        The silly energy suckers pushing up our power bills

        premium_icon The silly energy suckers pushing up our power bills

        News Simple changes could save Aussies a small fortune on their summer power bills. These are the habits you need to change.

        ‘Wild thunderstorms’ to hit two states

        ‘Wild thunderstorms’ to hit two states

        Weather Thunderstorms, hail and strong winds predicted today

        Cops bust alleged vehicle thieves at Coast motel

        premium_icon Cops bust alleged vehicle thieves at Coast motel

        Crime Tweed Byron Police extradite Mermaid Beach men over alleged vehicle thefts

        IN COURT: 61 people to appear in court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 61 people to appear in court today

        Crime Here’s a list of everyone appearing in Tweed Heads Local Court today