FIRST PICS: Cowboys captain’s adorable baby announcement

Michael and Brianna Morgan have announced they’re expecting their first child.

IN AN adorable announcement, Cowboys captain Michael Morgan's wife Brianna has announced the pair are expecting their first child.

"HELLO BABY," Brianna wrote on her Instagram page.

"Arriving August 2020 - we can't wait to meet you little one."

Cowboys teammate John Asiata commented on the post, writing "congratulations guys, that is awesome. All the best and God bless."

Player Justin O'Neill's wife Chantelle also commented, saying "Yayyyyyyy congratulations gorg so happy for u both xx"

Brianna also shared an intimate snap of her growing baby bump in her gym gear, as well as an adorable ultrasound photo of Baby Morgan.

North Queensland Cowboys captain Michael Morgan and wife Brianna have announced they're expecting their first child. Photo: Instagram/Brianna Morgan

The pair have been together for more than a decade, and this will be their first child.

They regularly share snaps to their Instagram accounts of their two dogs - a Golden retriever named Oscar and a terrier, Jessie.

Michael and Brianna tied the knot at Picnic Bay, Magnetic Island in October 2018.

Since then, Mrs Morgan has opened a women's gym with her sister Natalia Holmes, who is married to returned Cowboy Valentine.