Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FRANCE: Andre Reynaud, 56, Manosque
FRANCE: Andre Reynaud, 56, Manosque
Health

Worker at dance school tests positive for coronavirus

by ELISABETH SILVESTER
14th Mar 2020 4:02 PM

There have been reports of the first case of coronavirus in Townsville.

At 1.35pm today Ann Roberts School of Dance confirmed their commercial and production manager Andre Reynaud had tested positive for COVID-19 after returning home from a trip to France last Thursday afternoon.

Mr Reynaud has been in isolation since Friday.

Four teachers from the Ann Roberts School of Dance are now in self-isolation for the next two weeks after they came into contact with Mr Reynaud.

Queensland Health have advised they will provide an update at 4pm today.

More to come.

coronaviruspromo

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus editors picks queensland health

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        PHOTO GALLERY: Country Champs matches go down to the wire

        premium_icon PHOTO GALLERY: Country Champs matches go down to the wire

        Sport There have been two close finishes in the North Coast Bulldogs and Northern Rivers Titans Country Championship matches played in Coffs Harbour.

        Nurse by day, pageant queen by weekend

        premium_icon Nurse by day, pageant queen by weekend

        Fashion & Beauty Charlotte Cush swaps her nurse's scrubs to strut her stuff

        ’NOT NOW, NOT EVER’: Group rallies against ED nursing cuts

        premium_icon ’NOT NOW, NOT EVER’: Group rallies against ED nursing cuts

        News A community group has escalated the fight against proposed cuts

        VIDEO: Guns, drugs and cash seized in massive Tweed bust

        premium_icon VIDEO: Guns, drugs and cash seized in massive Tweed bust

        News Two man have been charged after a police operation in the Tweed