First sod is turned for new airport hotel

WORK has started on a $50 million Rydges-branded hotel at Gold Coast Airport.

Ground was broken with a sod-turning ceremony attended by McPherson MP Karen Andrews, Tourism Industry Development Minister Kate Jones and developer John Robinson.

The 192-room hotel, which will rise to the south of the airport site, will connect via a plaza area to the expanded terminal, which is also scheduled for redevelopment this year.

The hotel will be seven storeys and be topped by a rooftop bar and viewing deck, with views over Kirra Beach to the east and across the runway to the west.

Queensland Airports Limited CEO Chris Mills said the hotel was an important project for the company, which operated Gold Coast, Townsville, Mount Isa and Longreach Airports.

"The hotel will create significant jobs for the Gold Coast and Northern NSW - with 90 construction jobs during the build, and 60 ongoing positions once the hotel opens in 2020,” he said.

"Having a hotel as part of the airport precinct is an exciting opportunity for us. This investment and the overall development planned for Gold Coast Airport are representative of the ongoing strength of the Gold Coast as a destination and the increasing strength of the Northern NSW region.

"The hotel and expanded terminal will change the face of the airport entirely - creating a better experience for locals and visitors and a fitting gateway for the country's premier tourism destination.”

The Gold Coast Airport is growing rapidly and by 2037 is expected to contribute $818 million annually to the region and support about 9000 full-time jobs.

Passenger numbers are expected to reach 16.6 million annually by 2037.