First Things First for Tweed Theatre Co

ON STAGE: See First Things First at Tweed Heads Civic Centre. Contributed

A HILARIOUS tale of situational comedy at its best is set to hit the Tweed Heads Civic Centre next month.

First Things First, is a comedy written by Derek Benfield and tells the story of Pete and George, two old friends who have such a good relationship that Pete has been the best man at both of George's weddings.

But things soon turn disastrous when Pete discovers his first wife was not tragically killed in a climbing accident as previously thought, but is alive and and well and more than keen to resume her marriage with him.

The unexpected revelation leads Pete and George into a series of hilarious situations where they try to solve their new-found problem without upsetting either of Pete's wives or his mother-in-law.

Directed by Cecile Campbell, the play features well known and talented local stage artists including Peter Gray as Pete, Julie Burnett as his wife Sarah and Darren Campbell as George.

Starting on September 7 and running until September 23, First Things First will run for three weeks at the Tweed Heads Civic Centre on Friday and Saturday evenings and Sunday matinees.

- Hosted by the Tweed Theatre Company, bookings can be made online at www.tweedtheatre.com.au or at the Tweed and Murwillumbah Information Centres.