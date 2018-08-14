Menu
Login
ON STAGE: See First Things First at Tweed Heads Civic Centre.
ON STAGE: See First Things First at Tweed Heads Civic Centre. Contributed
News

First Things First for Tweed Theatre Co

14th Aug 2018 11:58 AM

A HILARIOUS tale of situational comedy at its best is set to hit the Tweed Heads Civic Centre next month.

First Things First, is a comedy written by Derek Benfield and tells the story of Pete and George, two old friends who have such a good relationship that Pete has been the best man at both of George's weddings.

But things soon turn disastrous when Pete discovers his first wife was not tragically killed in a climbing accident as previously thought, but is alive and and well and more than keen to resume her marriage with him.

The unexpected revelation leads Pete and George into a series of hilarious situations where they try to solve their new-found problem without upsetting either of Pete's wives or his mother-in-law.

Directed by Cecile Campbell, the play features well known and talented local stage artists including Peter Gray as Pete, Julie Burnett as his wife Sarah and Darren Campbell as George.

Starting on September 7 and running until September 23, First Things First will run for three weeks at the Tweed Heads Civic Centre on Friday and Saturday evenings and Sunday matinees.

- Hosted by the Tweed Theatre Company, bookings can be made online at www.tweedtheatre.com.au or at the Tweed and Murwillumbah Information Centres.

arts and culture drama entertainment family tweed tweed theatre company
Tweed Daily News

Top Stories

    WATCH: Firies extinguish car blaze in Banora Point

    WATCH: Firies extinguish car blaze in Banora Point

    News Banora Point Fire and Rescue has released footage of a vehicle fire which was extinguished in Banora Point earlier this morning.

    North Coast health unit denies diphtheria claim

    North Coast health unit denies diphtheria claim

    News Health unit says claims by Shadow Health Minister are "incorrect”.

    Soak up the love and culture at O'Heart Festival

    Soak up the love and culture at O'Heart Festival

    News Tyalgum event offers 'quintessential' Northern Rivers experience.

    What's on: Gig-guide

    What's on: Gig-guide

    News Check out what's going on in the live music scene across the Tweed

    Local Partners