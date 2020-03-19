First time in 101 years service won’t go ahead

DAWN on Anzac Day will be much quieter in Tweed Heads this year following a decision by the local RSL sub-branch not to go ahead with the regular dawn service.

The Tweed Heads RSL Sub-branch, part of the Queensland RSL, will be holding a private ceremony on April 25 to pay tribute to those who have served the country in times of conflict.

Sub-branch secretary Dr John Griffin said while there had been no clear directive from the Queensland governing body, his organisation had been planning not to hold public services due to COVID-19.

In NSW, the state RSL made a decision after consultation with the NSW Government to cancel all Anzac Day public services this week.

"We had been following the information coming out about COVID-19 and had made the decision in the interest of our members and the public, the services should not go ahead," Dr Griffin said.

"Many of our members are elderly, some are quite frail and the risk of exposure was simply too great.

"Our service will be small but we felt it necessary to at least have a ceremony which would include the national anthem, a wreath laying and the ode to record our acknowledgment of those who have given so much for their country.

"Ironically, on Thursday last week, we had originally planned the date to be a meeting to finalise preparations for the Anzac Day services - it turned completely around to being an advisory meeting on who and how to inform about what was happening now the service wasn't going ahead."

A soldier standing guard salutes as hundreds watch on at Anzac Day Dawn Service at Tweed Heads in 2019. Picture: Scott Powick.

Dr Griffin said it was the first time since 1919 that an Anzac Day service would not be held in Tweed Heads.

back then it was another health issue - the deadly Spanish flu - which forced the abandonment of the public services.

Anzac Day ceremonies held each year at Cudgen and Kingscliff have been cancelled due to the increasing threat of coronavirus.

Kingscliff RSL Sub-Branch secretary Malcolm Smith said given the demographic of the club's membership the risk was not worth it.

Mr Smith said the club had yet to decide whether they would organise a private ceremony for its members.

The Murwillumbah RSL Sub-Branch have also cancelled this year's Anzac Day ceremony.