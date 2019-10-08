Fish nearly 50 years old found in Bundaberg

OLD GOLD: Department of Fisheries believe this Queenslander grouper to be 45-48 years old.

OLD GOLD: Department of Fisheries believe this Queenslander grouper to be 45-48 years old.

ONE of the oldest fish Fisheries Queensland have ever found has washed up on the Bundaberg coast.

Sharing the news online, Fisheries said earlier this year, the remains of a heavily decomposed Queensland grouper were discovered near Bundaberg.

The Department of Environment and Science estimated the grouper to be around 2.2m in length and were able to extract the otoliths and supply them to our monitoring team.

"Our staff counted the thin white bands on a cross-section from the otolith and it looks like the fish was somewhere between 45 and 48 years of age," the post read.

"This would make it one of the oldest fish we have ever come across.

"Queensland grouper are a no take species in Queensland so it is very difficult to obtain age information, making this a very interesting find."

Similar to the way in which the age of a tree is determined, scientists count the bands on the fish's otoliths - their ear bones.

According to the department, these bones help fish orientate themselves and maintain balance, and composed of a form of calcium carbonate and protein which is laid down at different rates throughout a fish's life.

More details about otoliths and fish ageing can be found at https://bit.ly/2ptC52l