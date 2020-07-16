Menu
A tropical fish, notorious for its ill temper, is going viral on social media after someone noticed its mouth looked like a human’s.
Fish with ‘luscious’ human lips goes viral

16th Jul 2020 8:26 PM

A tropical fish, notorious for its strong teeth and ill temper, is going viral for its incredibly human-like mouth.

Photos of the triggerfish were posted on Twitter earlier this month, with the account joking "her lips are hotter than mine".

Triggerfish, found mainly in tropical and subtropical reefs, are well-known for being highly territorial and will attack divers and snorkellers if they swim near their nests.

Both the picasso and titan triggerfish are notorious for viciously defending their eggs and nests against intruders, including scuba divers and snorkellers.

The Picasso triggerfish in the wild. Picture: iStock
The small picasso triggerfish poses little threat to humans however the titan triggerfish, which can grow up to 75cm in length, can cause serious problems for divers due to its size and powerful teeth. Some divers have left the water with their fins completely destroyed after altercations with triggerfish.

All triggerfish have small but strong mouths and teeth, designed to crush up shells.

The photos of the above triggerfish kicked off some hilarious reactions on social media, with Twitter users baffled by how much it resembled a human.

 

 

