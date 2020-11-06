Fisherman ‘wouldn’t have made it’ without lifejacket

Tweed Heads Water Police and NSW Maritime attended to a capsized vessel on the Tweed River.

A FISHERMAN had a very close call when his boat capsized on a North Coast river this week.

Tweed Heads Water Police and NSW Maritime attended to a capsized vessel on the Tweed River on Wednesday afternoon.

“The boat driver was thrown from his vessel and able to activate his life jacket,” NSW Police Marine Area Command posted on their Facebook page.

“NSW Maritime retrieved him from the water where the lucky man stated, ‘I wouldn’t have made it without my life jacket’.

“A timely reminder that life jackets do save lives while on the water.”

During a recent compliance operation, NSW Maritime found not wearing a lifejacket and failing to maintain life jackets were two of the top offences.

General manager of operations and compliance, Chris Doolin, said maritime authorities had a zero tolerance approach in a bid to drive down unsafe behaviour and save lives on waterways.

“One death on any NSW waterway is too many ... poorly maintained life jackets or a lack of wearing life jackets (are) the contributing factor,” he said.

“Carrying, maintaining and checking equipment such as EPIRBs, flares and torches and ensuring that inflatable life jackets have been serviced within the last 12 months or according to manufacturer’s requirements.

“They need to be in good working order and appropriately sized for everyone on board in order to save lives when they’re needed.”

Boaters are also reminded to tell someone where they’re going and when they will be back. The free Marine Rescue app makes ‘Logging On’ quick and easy.