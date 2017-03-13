28°
Fishing line disposal invention to save waterways

Aisling Brennan
| 13th Mar 2017 12:39 PM
Josh Carpenter has invented a fishing line disposal unit to help keep any unwanted fishing line from entering the waterways.
Josh Carpenter has invented a fishing line disposal unit to help keep any unwanted fishing line from entering the waterways. Scott Davis

A PASSION for fishing and the environment has led this Tweed teen to create a easy-to-use fishing line disposal unit.

Josh Carpenter came up with the idea in a bid to reduce the amount of fishing line being tossed into Tweed waterways.

"I was trying to think of a way to reduce fishing line in the waterways and I've seen this type of thing in other locations,” the 15-year-old said.

Josh said the design was simple and only cost $10 per unit.

"It's just some polyester pipe and we've just attached a few parts to it and put a lid on it,” he said.

"It's small and it can be put up easily.

"You can attach it to a dock so it's close because you can't bring the bins as close.

"People don't tend to use (bins) because they have to walk too far.”

Having volunteered with the Tweed Valley Wildlife Carers, Josh has seen up close the damage fishing line can cause to marine life.

"Thousands of animals come into the marine hospital caught up in fishing line, especially turtles,” he said.

Josh said his invention was designed during a Youth Frontier program held at school and now the Tweed Shire Council was considering a roll-out of the bin.

"(Council) wanted to put it in for a trial run but they wanted more community support,” he said.

"They were saying that if I could get the support, they would put them up.”

Josh's father, Andrew Carpenter, said the bin was already being used by local and visiting fishermen.

"We've had some people from South Australia and Victoria that knew straight away what it was,” he said.

"They've been fishing here and they've been using it.

"We're hoping people are taking notice but when we've been here people say this is brilliant.”

Josh said he hoped people would support and use the fishing line disposal unit, so council would come on board and use it across the shire.

Topics:  fishing fishing line disposal tweed shire council tweed valley wildlife carers youth frontier

