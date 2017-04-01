Fishy tale amid heartache and devastation

IT'S good to know that amid the heartache and devastation there's always time for a good laugh.

As residents at South Murwillumbah began the arduous task of cleaning out their flooded and muddy homes, one resident came up with a real catch of the day.

Smith St resident Colin Smith said he saw what looked like something splashing about in the water on the road in front of his house, as the floodwaters rose on Thursday afternoon.

"The water was rushing down River and Smith streets quite fast,” he said.

"I could see something splashing about in the water and saw a fish there. Somehow it flipped out of the water and ended up on a high bit of road.

"A young lad came and dived on top of it. He was holding it up above his head, he was real proud of his catch so I took a photo of it.

"It was a good, healthy looking fish. He took it off with him, I'd say it has probably been in the frying pan by now, it was big enough to feed two people.”

A large section of Tweed Valley Way was washed away at South Murwillumbah. Toni Kelly Fleeton

But the news is not all good for the residents of South Murwillumbah, expected to be worst hit by the Tweed floods.

"Everyone here in the whole street is at work, it's going to take ages to clean up,” Mr Smith said.

"There's a lot of property that people have lost, there is a mess absolutely everywhere.”

Mr Smith, who moved to his property three years ago, said he could not believe the size of the flood.

"This is definitely the worst flood I've ever seen and I've been involved in floods before with the Rural Fire Service,” he said.

Mr Smith said the water was just three steps away from inundating his house, which was built above ground, with a car port beneath.