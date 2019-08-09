Fit and firing Red Devils in NRRRL

Todd Carney and Jamie Lyon presented with the game ball by former Australian representative Ken McCaffery before Ballina played Byron in NRRRL earlier this year.

Todd Carney and Jamie Lyon presented with the game ball by former Australian representative Ken McCaffery before Ballina played Byron in NRRRL earlier this year. Ursula Bentley@CapturedAus

A FIT and firing Todd Carney will look to help Byron Bay cement a home semi-final when the Red Devils take on Ballina in Ladbrokes Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League, Sunday.

Byron Bay needs a win to hold fourth spot but it won't be easy against the minor prem-iers at Red Devil Park, Byron Bay, in the final round of the competition.

It will be the second time former NRL stars Carney and Jamie Lyon have met in the NRRRL this season.

Last time Ballina won 30-6 with Carney playing just three weeks after fracturing his ribs in a game against Mullumbimby.

"I was a bit busted last time but that's no excuse, they were the better team that day and deserved to win,” Carney said.

"It's a battle that's worth pumping up; Jamie and I have both said it's good for the game if they want to promote it around us.

"It's a big game for our boys and the plan is to win and play here again next weekend in a home semi-final.”

The Red Devils will host the elimination final if they win but could finish either fifth or drop out of the finals at sixth on points for and against with a big loss.

They have played some of their best football in recent weeks and could do some damage in the finals with the likes of hooker Andrew Battese and front-rower Dylan Montgomery.

Both joined the club from Ballina this season along with centre Dan Gibson and will all play big roles if they are to spring an upset against their former club.

With the game tomorrow featuring Carney and Lyon it could attract the biggest crowd to a rugby league game at Byron Bay since they won the grand final there in 2008.

"It's a big occasion for the club, we're doing ladies and sponsors day and just about everything we can to get a big home crowd here,” Carney said.

"There is a lot at stake and we need to be able to beat teams like Ballina.

"When I sat down at the start of the year and planned the season we did speak about finals and that's something I really want.”

Kick-off is 2.45pm.

In games tomorrow, Evans Head hosts Marist Brothers at Stan Payne Oval, Evans Head, and Northern United plays Kyogle at Crozier Field, Lismore.

In other games Sunday, Murwillumbah will host Mullumbimby at Stan Sercombe Oval, while Cudgen plays the Tweed Coast Raiders at Ned Byrne Field, Kingscliff.

LADDER

Ballina 30

Murwillumbah 26

Casino 26

Byron Bay 21

Cudgen 21

Tweed Coast 20

Kyogle 18

Northern United 16

Mullumbimby 12

Marist Brothers 10

Evans Head 4