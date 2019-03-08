‘Ripped’ grandma stuns fitness fans

Tiff Hall shares Instagram post of her and her incredibly fit mother Jeanette.

FITNESS guru Tiffiny Hall just posted a photo on her Instagram page and it speaks volume to the saying, "I got it from my mamma".

Just today, the mum-of-one uploaded an image of herself with her arms thrown around the shoulders of someone who looked like another #fitspo trainer - but, in fact, the incredibly toned woman is her 62-year-old mother, Jeanette.

"No way is that your mother. She looks like a kick arse machine," one woman said on the post, adding. "Wow. I would give anything to have her fitness."

Most, if not all, of Hall's fans were in awe of Jeanette's "ripped" physique and impressive shoulder and arm definition.

"Whoa! I want her arms,"

"Friggin' hell mamma."

"Strong Amazon runs in the family. GOALS."

That’s some solid arm definition if I ever did see. You’re looking at Tiff Hall, 34, and her incredibly toned mum, Jeanette, 62.

But the question on everyone's mind is what - what is the grandma doing to look so fit and healthy?

Her answer - "consistency".

When Hall, former The Biggest Loser trainer, posted another snap of her mum's equally as impressive six-pack when they were on a beach in Bali earlier this year, Jeanette explained it was all about moving daily.

"If you want fitness results then it's about consistency, so I move every day," she said.

"Be it something gentle like a walk or stretch, a class or a TIFFXO workout. I always made it a priority before the kids got up for school or when they were in bed."

Whether it was only for five minutes, Jeanette said it all counted.

"It wasn't always easy. I've run my own business for 34 years, I had my two girls and then much later fell pregnant with my son at 42. Having a newborn baby and two teenagers in the house was challenging at times, but I did what I could," she said.

Hall rightfully pointed out just how inspiring her mother was, saying: "Everyday I'm impressed by my Mum (even if #UnimpressedArnie isn't)," she wrote alongside the image holding her baby boy Arnold.

"She's 62 and looking and feeling incredible."

While looking good was great, Jeanette said health was all about how you feel.

"Focus on feeling good, eating well, moving more, it will give you more energy," she said.

The determination and drive runs in the family.

Despite having gained 30kg during her pregnancy, Hall persevered, losing 21kg after giving birth to her son in September last year.

"I put on 30kg, I was sick the whole time right up until my last contraction, and all I wanted was sausage rolls," Hall told news.com.au in January 2018.

"I may never get back to my size 6 hips and my washboard abs, but I'm comfortable with that.

"I want to have more children, and I'm proud of how strong my body was. I feel amazing."

Safe to say, Hall is still looking just as impressive now as she did back then - it runs in the family.

