Fitzpatrick facilitates Hockeyroo vengeance in NZ

REVENGE is a dish best served thrice: once for the initial hurt, twice for the consequences and once more because losing to the Kiwis again is not to be tolerated.

That's the way Hockeyroos saw it at the 2018 Hockey Tri Nations Tournament in New Zealand, defeating the home side in round one, three and ultimately in the final to avenge their Commonwealth Games gold medal match loss earlier this year.

FITZ AND FIRING: Sav Fitzpatrick shakes hands after Tri Nations victory. Photo: Clare Toia-Bailey / www.photosport.nz

The Hockeyroos were in a different class to New Zealand all tournament, owning the hosts 4-1 in the competition opener, 3-0 in round three and 4-1 again in the final.

Jodie Kenny (8'), Rosie Malone (30'), Emily Hurtz (35') and Brooke Peris (45') scored in the final as the Hockeyroos never looked troubled.

The side's only blemish in the tournament was a 1-0 loss to Japan in the final group round when a spot in the final had already been secured. Cabarita Beach product Savannah Fitzpatrick picked up where she left off at the Commonwealth Games, applying fierce pressure, slotting through incisive passes and putting the ball into the back of the net.

Fitzpatrick continues her brilliant form at the New Zealand tournament. Photo: Clare Toia-Bailey / www.photosport.nz

The Hockeyroos' victory is some small consolation for any lingering disappointment over the loss to the Black Sticks at the Commonwealth Games on home soil. But perhaps more importantly, the win has built confidence with bigger silverware up for grabs ahead of the Hockey World Cup in London beginning in July.