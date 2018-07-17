Fitzpatrick fights way back into green and gold

FITZ AND READY: Madison Fitzpatrick will be back in the green and gold next week playing for the Hockeyroos the world cup.

FITZ AND READY: Madison Fitzpatrick will be back in the green and gold next week playing for the Hockeyroos the world cup. Daniel Carson

THE Fitzpatrick hockey factory is set for another proud moment this Saturday when Cabarita's Madison Fitzpatrick runs out again for the Hockeyroos.

After missing the Commonwealth Games due to a shin injury and May's Tri-Nations tournament to an adductor strain, Fitzpatrick, 21, has been recalled to the Hockeyroos for the Women's Hockey World Cup in London.

Australian Hockeyroos sisters Savannah Fitzpatrick (left) and Madison Fitzpatrick. Contributed

Savannah Fitzpatrick, Madison's sister, who starred at the Commonwealth Games as one of the most effective strikers in the competition, has been selected to the squad as one of two 'shadows'.

Shadows are players taken on tour who are on hand in case of injury or illness.

After missing the opportunity to play a home Commonwealth Games in front of friends and family, Madison said she is proud to have put in the work to rehabilitate her injury and justify a recall to the squad.

Madison Fitzpatrick is ack to full fitness and back in the Hockeyroos first team. Will Russell

"I did an extensive rehab and worked really hard,” Madison said. "I was nervous but I thought I had been consistent at training and my body felt good.

"It felt so good to see my name on the team-sheet.”

Although her sister was arguably a surprise omission from the main squad, Madison said the prospect of heading on tour with Savannah is one she relishes.

Madison Fitzpatrick attacks against Great Britain at Perth Hockey Stadium. Daniel Carson

"When you open up the email I'm always pretty excited to see Sav's name,” she said.

"The fact that she's coming away as shadow, I'm really looking forward to travelling with her and being on the team together.”

The Hockeyroos have been pooled with trans-Tasman rivals New Zealand, while Argentina, England and the Dutch loom as their other main rivals. The World Cup will be played from July 21 to August 5.