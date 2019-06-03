Five community groups receive council grants

WELL SPENT: Tweed Shire Council presents $29,600 worth of Grants to Community Organisations as part of their recent round of funding.

A NEAR $30,000 has been handed out to community groups throughout the Tweed, who enrich their communities.

As part of Tweed Council's Community Sponsorship Policy, five groups received funding to continue their work.

Among the recipients is a group who lead a community garden project to support new mothers and a youth services program.

Tweed Mayor Katie Milne said these funds are for activities and projects that benefit the health and wellbeing of Tweed Shire residents.

At a ceremony in Murwillumbah last week, Cr Milne thanked the representatives of the five groups who were successful in applying for grant funding.

"These projects and organisations make a wonderful contribution to enrich the community and protect our fragile environment,” she said.

"Thank you for all your hard work and we hope this sponsorship enables your organisations to grow and continue with your beautiful work to support our community.”

One of the recipients was Victory House, a residential program providing recovery for people overcoming drug or alcohol addiction or other life-controlling issues.

David Nahi, founder of Victory House said the funding his organisation received would go towards one of their programs which engages their clients in the community.

"Part of the recovery for residents of our program involves 'giving back', where residents give back by helping elderly people with gardening, giving out groceries to families in need, assisting other charities and churches, moving furniture and removing graffiti,” Mr Nahi said.

"This funding will enable us to buy a new vehicle to help more people in the community through our giving back program and we are very grateful for the funds.”

Applications for the next round of funding open towards the end of this year.

For more information, visit www.tweed.nsw.gov.au/GrantsAndFunding.

Successful recipients

Tweed Valley Rural and Community Advancement Co-Op

Victory House Rehabilitation Program received $5,000

Support for New Mums Inc received $5,000

Public Act Theatre Company

Cabarita Youth Service