Five Hornets and two Raiders selected for rep side

LEAGUE TAG: A total of seven players from Cudgen and Tweed Coast will represent the Northern Rivers at the NSW CRL League Tag Country Championships later this month.

Five Hornets and two Raiders make up the 16-woman squad who will play at the championships held in Glen Innes beginning on Saturday, July 20.

From the Hornets, Kirra Stedman, Maggie Butler, Tarah Smith, Taylah Rotumah and Zamara Kelly were picked for the side while Raiders players Brooke Saddler and Teaghan Laing were also picked.

Marist Brothers, who have not lost a game in 2019, have the largest contingent of any team, with six of their players selected for the squad.

Northern Rivers will play their first match of the championships against Greater Northern before clashes with Central Coast and North Coast.

The finals of the country championships will be played on Saturday, July 27.

Northern Rivers squad