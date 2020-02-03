Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A massive scaffold has collapsed at a building site this afternoon. Five people have been taken to hospital and WorkSafe is now investigating.
A massive scaffold has collapsed at a building site this afternoon. Five people have been taken to hospital and WorkSafe is now investigating.
News

Five injured in horror scaffolding collapse

by Jessica Coates
3rd Feb 2020 3:31 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Five people have been injured in a scaffolding collapse at a building site in Craigieburn.

Emergency services were called to Fortitude Drive about 1.10pm.

In a statement, Ambulance Victoria said two men were in a serious condition - a man in his 20s was taken to the Royal Melbourne Hospital and a man in his 50s was taken to The Alfred hospital.

Three men are in a stable condition - a man in his 30s was taken to the Royal Melbourne Hospital and two men in their 20s were taken to The Alfred.

It's not known what injuries they have sustained.

Ambulance Victoria initially said paramedics treated three people at the scene and they were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

WorkSafe is investigating.

A closer look at the scaffolding collapse. Picture: Channel 9 Melbourne/Twitter
A closer look at the scaffolding collapse. Picture: Channel 9 Melbourne/Twitter
building scaffolding collapse workplace accident worksafe

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Why candidate’s driving history doesn’t worry LNP leader

        premium_icon Why candidate’s driving history doesn’t worry LNP leader

        News Queensland LNP leader Deb Frecklington has laughed off reports about Currumbin candidate Laura Gerber’s driving history and reality TV show appearance.

        • 3rd Feb 2020 4:22 PM
        Man hurt after car plunges 80m

        premium_icon Man hurt after car plunges 80m

        News A man has been injured after his car plunge 80 to 100 metres

        • 3rd Feb 2020 4:18 PM
        Tradie truth: ‘I have silicosis and so do most of my mates’

        premium_icon Tradie truth: ‘I have silicosis and so do most of my mates’

        Health Sick Queensland dad says silicosis being underplayed

        ‘Very tragic’: Man drowns on remote North Coast beach

        premium_icon ‘Very tragic’: Man drowns on remote North Coast beach

        News Members of the public desperately tried to save a drowning man.