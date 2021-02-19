Five people in hospital after chemical spill

A chemical spill has caused a major scare in an industrial estate and resulted in five people being taken to hospital.

Half a dozen fire crews and ambulance attended the premises in Bowhill Road, Willawong around 10.30am on Friday.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services representative said tests were conducted on the area before the site was returned to the control of the manager of the premises.

"We had scientific officers on site and they did testing and sampling and there were no adverse readings," they said.

#Update - Five stable patients transported to hospital following a workplace incident in #Willawong. 3 patients to Mater Hospital and 2 to @pahospital — Queensland Ambulance (@QldAmbulance) February 19, 2021

A Queensland Ambulance representative said the patients mainly suffered "irritations".

Three patients were taken to Mater Hospital and two were taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital.

