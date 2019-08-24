Five teens on the run after alleged crime spree

Three teenagers are in hospital and another five on the run after allegedly crashing a stolen ute in Sydney's west.

The teens' alleged path of destruction began in the early hours of Saturday morning when building materials from the back of the stolen ute were dumped and torched in a Moorebank park.

Power cords, paint brushes and water sealing chemicals were strewn across Central Park and set alight.

The owner of the stolen ute turned up at the park on Biddle Street with police to collect what was left of his damage equipment.

Almost two hours later, the allegedly stolen Toyota Hilux, carrying eight people, veered off the road and overturned on Junction Road.

Police said two male passengers ran from the scene before officers arrived, leaving a boy and girl, both 16, trapped in the wreckage.

The pair had to be released by emergency services before being taken to Liverpool Hospital.

The alleged driver, also 16, was taken to Liverpool Hospital for mandatory drug and alcohol testing

While three teens who were in the car have been identified, police believe another five, aged between 16 and 17, are still on the run.

