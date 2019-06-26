Five things we've learnt from the NRRRL season so far

WE HAVE witnessed 12 pulsating rounds of the NRRRL season, and with one third of the regular season to go, their is plenty to play for.

The minor premiership is undecided, fourth down to eighth is separated by two points, and there are still more title contenders than semi final places.

Here are five things we have learnt from the season so far.

Ballina have fire power

The Seagulls have statistically the best attack and defence in the competition, with a points differential of 312.

That is significantly more than the next best of 166 held by Murwillumbah.

But the major difference between the sides is in their attack.

Ballina have scored points for fun this season, racking up 446 from their 12 games.

This average of more than 37 points per game is seven more than the next best - again Murwillumbah - and is a sign defences are struggling to hold the Seagulls at bay.

Mustangs are second half specialists

Murwillumbah have shown all season they thrive in the back end of games.

A come from behind performance in against Ballina in round four is the standout performance this season, but the side has also shown they will not let up at the latter stages of games.

Running away with big scores against Evans Head last week and against the Raiders two weeks prior to that, Murwillumbah seem to have the composure and fitness levels better than their rivals.

Cudgen are still a title threat

They still have work to do to get into the semi final, but if the Hornets are in the top five anything is possible.

They have inconsistency issues all season, with frustrating losses being the hallmark of the season thus far.

But their win over Ballina in round 10 reminded the competition what they are capable of.

When it is all systems go and ball control is there, Mark O'Grady's side have shown glimpses of a side which could be premiers by the end of the season.

United can cause a boil over

They can be as unpredictable as weather in Melbourne.

Northern United have five wins and six losses, but find themselves just two points away from the top four.

They have wins over Cudgen, Tweed Coast and Byron Bay, while also pushing Casino and Kyogle to their limits.

With six rounds left and a few winnable games, United could be a dark horse to sneak into the semi final equation.

Fit Raiders are powerful Raiders

The Raiders are coming off a shock loss last week and are feeling the pinch with a stack of injuries.

Last week's side missed several players including captain Guy Lanston.

However the defending premiers have shown the ability to win despite adversity.

Their nail-biter over Kyogle in round 11 away from home is a fine example of that.

If the Raiders have a healthy squad at the end of the year, they could double their trophy cabinet.