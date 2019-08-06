Five-try Barbarians beat Lismore

RUGBY UNION: Casuarina Beach have bounced back from a loss the previous week to take victory at home on Saturday over Lismore.

The Barbarians scored five tries on their club's Ladies Day but had to fight hard to avoid an upset from a spirited Lismore outfit.

Casuarina looked comfortable at half-time when they took a 19-5 lead into the break but Lismore showed plenty of heart to make a contest of the game.

The 29-24 win has cemented the Barbarians in third place, with Lennox Head falling on Saturday, and it keeps the pressure on second-placed Ballina.

Casuarina Beach 29 (Abraham Buatava, Elisio Tagidrau, Graham Dodge, Kai George, Richard White tries; Vitori Buatava 2 conversions) d Lismore 24 (Gavin Tulk, Tyler Coveney, Andrew Sky, Sam Nilon tries; Andrew Sky 2 conversions).