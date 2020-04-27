‘F**k, I’ve killed him’: Murder accused applies for bail

A MAN accused of murder appeared shocked at the result of his bail application.

Charles Michael Cook, 48, appeared by videolink in Tweed Heads Local Court on facing a charge of murder and reckless grievous bodily harm.

The Tweed man is accused of killing Kevin John Carney by kicking him in the back of the head at a Kennedy Dr address on May 15, 2019.

Mr Carney was taken off life support in hospital a week later due to "not survivable brain injuries".

During a bail application hearing last week, the court was told a fight allegedly broke out between Cook and Mr Carney at a wake.

Defence lawyer Phillip Crick told the court the prosecution was relying on witnesses who allegedly did not see the end of the fight.

Mr Crick said the victim allegedly hit his client first before Cook stood up and retaliated.

He said the fight allegedly moved from the lounge room to the hallway and out of the sight of witnesses.

"No witnesses saw what happened," Mr Crick said.

"Mr Cook was punched twice, both either got up and rolled out of the lounge together, and from there moved to the hallway and out of view from the witnesses who were seated."

Mr Crick said witnesses only heard sounds they described as a "crack, crack and thump".

He said according to autopsy notes the sounds could have been when the victim fell backwards and hit his head on a wall after Mr Cook allegedly punched him.

Prosecutor Kate Biffin said the Director of Public Prosecutions opposed bail because Cook had an "extensive history of violence" and previously breached bail conditions.

Magistrate Michael Dakin said if the police facts, if proved true at trial, a claim of self-defence would arise.

Mr Dakin said medical reports indicated the victim's injuries were allegedly caused by a forceful blow to the back of the neck.

He said witnesses allegedly saw Cook check the victim's pulse after the fight and say, "F**k, I've killed".

"Mr Cook did not administer any first aid or give assistance," Mr Dakin said.

"Others did and they started CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation).

"Mr Cook was recorded in the 000 call telling them to stop, he can be clearly heard saying, 'Leave him, it's nothing to do with you c**t, this f**king piece of shit'."

After Cook's bail application was refused by Mr Dakin, he threw his hands in the air and appeared confused.

His case will return to court on May 26.