‘F***k off’: Shock thing NSW missed during COVID

It was one upside of the COVID lockdowns - NSW's roads void of traffic. But it was also good for our potty mouths it seems, with more time off the roads meaning drivers were less likely to swear.

According to a survey commissioned by dashcam manufacturer Nextbase, 86 per cent of respondents admitted to swearing when stuck in traffic.

"F**k off" was the most common phrase uttered among foul-mouthed Aussie drivers, followed by "sh*t" (19 per cent), "d*ckhead" (12 per cent), "arsehole" (8 per cent), "c**t" (4 per cent), and "bastard", "mother f**ker" and "son of a b*tch" which all came in at 2 per cent.

V8 Supercars Bathurst Champion David Reynolds, who heads up the Curb the Rage campaign aimed at reducing aggression on the roads, said drivers needed to remain calm.

"There are many triggers for road rage, and swearing in traffic happens to a large majority of us as the Nextbase study suggests - but when it's aimed at another road user, dangerous situations are bound to occur," Reynolds said.

"That's when you need to tell yourself to slow down and concentrate on your driving."

V8 Supercars Bathurst Champion David Reynolds said drivers needed to remain calm while behind the wheel. Picture: Tim Hunter.

Sydneysiders were handed back almost an hour extra a day during COVID-19, using the spare time to rekindle family connections and kick back and relax.

Nationally, a large majority of Australians saw a change in the time it took them to commute to work during the pandemic, as fewer people used their cars to travel to and fro, according to new research by Allianz Australia.

Less time on the road meant NSW residents gained an extra 58 minutes of free time. A poll by the insurance group in which local respondents were given the option to select up to three activities revealed that spending time with family was the most preferred thing to do at 31 per cent.

A similar number (29 per cent) said they used the extra minutes watch TV, followed by sleeping more (28 per cent)

Reading and cleaning was preferenced by almost a quarter or respondents, followed by working out (18 per cent), scrolling social media (17 per cent), and taking up a hobby or new skill (16 per cent)

Just under a quarter of NSW respondents also said they felt relaxed as a result of COVID-19 shaking up their routines.

Originally published as 'F***k off': Shock thing Sydneysiders missed during COVID