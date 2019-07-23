Flash floods hit New York as locals brace for worse to come

A severe thunderstorm has hit parts of New York, where tourists and locals are bracing themselves for more flash flooding after a warning was issued.

The National Weather Service issued severe thunderstorm warnings and watches, and a flash flood warning for Manhattan, Queens and Brooklyn.

Already, streets and subways are experiencing flash floods after the area has experienced extremely high temperatures of more than 30C, over the last three days.

Photos and videos uploaded to social media have shown people walking in water that is above their knees, as they try to cross local streets.

In Williamsburg, Brooklyn, footage showed one woman attempting to walk in the flood waters.

Watch this brave New Yorker walk (swim) across a flooded street in #Williamsburg #Brooklyn pic.twitter.com/mwRHd32fyg — NYC Scanner (@NYScanner) July 22, 2019

Carroll Street in Brooklyn pic.twitter.com/5E4ytiEBmy — NYC Scanner (@NYScanner) July 23, 2019

The flash flood warning extends to Manhattan, Queens, Brooklyn, the Bronx, Richmond County and Nassau County, as well as Hudson County, Union County, Essex County and parts of Bergen County in New Jersey until later today.

The heavy wet weather is part of a cold front that extends across the East Coast in the USfrom Hartford, Connecticut; New York City; Allentown, Philadelphia and Harrisburg, Pennsylvania; Trenton and Atlantic City, New Jersey; Wilmington and Dover, Delaware; Richmond and Charlottesville, Virginia; Baltimore and Washington, D.C.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said the city was responding to multiple roadways experiencing flooding, including the LIE, BQE, Clearview Expressway, as well as local streets in Jamaica Heights and Crown Heights.

Flash Flood Warning including New York NY, Brooklyn NY, Queens NY until 8:45 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/wnNYZLnOly — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) July 22, 2019

Commuters have been advised to continue to watch out for street and subway flooding.

New Yorkers have been told to never drive through flooded areas.

Showers with thunderstorms are expected to develop and move across the area today through early Tuesday.

Multiple rounds of thunderstorms and heavy rainfall will be possible.

Rainfall totals of around 1.5 to 2 inches are expected with locally higher amounts possible.

Flash flooding will be possible, especially in areas of poor drainage, low-lying areas, and in urban areas. Fast reacting rivers and streams may flood as well.

The wet weather comes after Mayor de Blasio said on Monday there were about 19,000 people still without power after a local utility company reportedly decided to turn the power off for thousands of customers to prevent a bigger power outage during the weekend's heatwave that hit the city.