Flash re-signs with Roosters, but still committed to Raiders

WHILE he's famously known as the Flash, Sydney Rooster Michael Gordon isn't in any hurry to end his NRL career just yet.

After considering drawing the curtain on an 11-year career to return north to play for junior club Tweed Coast, Gordon put pen to paper on a one-year deal earlier in the month to remain at the Roosters next year.

After being in fine form this season, the 33-year-old fullback drew interest from rival clubs including the Gold Coast Titans.

While Rogers admits re-signing with the Roosters wasn't his best option financially, he would have probably retired if a deal wasn't forthcoming from the Tricolours.

"I had a chat with Neil Henry (Titans coach) and he expressed some interest, but I thought the best option was to stay at the Roosters for another year,” Gordon told the Tweed Daily News.

"Best money-wise would have been to go somewhere else, but I was pretty happy and I didn't want to keep moving the kids around unless we were going to come home.”

Michael Gordon has been in fine form for the Sydney Roosters this season, and sits second on the NRL points scored list. DAVE HUNT

The former Kingscliff High School student began his NRL career in 2006 with Penrith, where he played 108 games across six years. After stints with Cronulla (2013-15), and Parramatta last year, he landed at the Roosters this year.

Carving out a 220-game career which included a NSW Origin jersey in 2010, Gordon doesn't show any signs of slowing down, and sits second in the NRL for points (134) this season.

Currently out of action with a torn pectoral muscle, Gordon and the Roosters ruled out surgery, opting for a rehabilitation program offering him the best chance of a swifter return.

"If it was round one, we would have just done the surgery and moved on with it, but being almost at the end of the season, we thought this was the best chance of getting back sooner and playing footy,” Gordon said.

With the Roosters sitting second on the ladder, Gordon said the club was entering a period of success, which was boosted with the signing of NSW Origin fullback James Tedesco to a four-year contract.

While Gordon plans on next year being his final season, he said he'd "never say never”.

"I'm 34 at the end of this year and I don't want to be one of those blokes that just goes around for the sake of it,” he said.

"I came into this year with the attitude of I wasn't too sure what was going to happen, but the body feels really good and that's why I decided to go again. At the same time, I'm getting older and I want to have a year with the Raiders (Tweed Coast).

"I've got kids that I want to be able to play with when I'm older, so I don't want to run my body completely into the ground. I wouldn't say never, but I reckon next year probably would be it.”

Regardless of whether he goes on post 2018, Gordon said he was committed to a season with the Raiders.

"It's good to see how the club's come along and I can't wait to get up and be a part of it when it does happen,” he said.

"They've been doing such a great job over the last couple of years, so all credit to them. Hopefully if I can just come up and add something to it, it'll be even better.”