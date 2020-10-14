Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Flasher arrested after alleged attack on high school students in CBD
Flasher arrested after alleged attack on high school students in CBD
Crime

Flasher arrested over alleged attack on girls in Cairns CBD

by Chris Calcino
14th Oct 2020 12:55 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

AN alleged flasher has been arrested after a group of high school students reported a man exposing his genitalia to them at a bus stop in the Cairns CBD.

Cairns detectives have charged an 18-year-old Kanimbla man over the alleged attack at a Sheridan St bus stop about 3.10pm on Tuesday.

Multiple calls were made to police and officers immediately attended the area and took the man into custody on the corner of Grove and Sheridan streets.

He was later charged with wilful exposure and is scheduled to appear in the Cairns Magistrates Court today.

Detectives will conduct further investigations following witness accounts that the man allegedly grabbed and hugged two female students.

Originally published as Flasher arrested over alleged attack on girls in Cairns CBD

More Stories

cairns crime flasher high school students

Just In

    Fresh virus scare hits Qld

    Fresh virus scare hits Qld
    • 14th Oct 2020 12:12 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Closing submissions to begin in stabbing murder trial

        Premium Content Closing submissions to begin in stabbing murder trial

        Crime THE man charged with murdering his former partner has raised a partial defence, hinging on claims of his mental impairments.

        Mental impairments among ‘complex’ factors in stabbing death

        Premium Content Mental impairments among ‘complex’ factors in stabbing death

        Crime THE court has been told “intoxication, anger and jealousy” also played a role in...

        Hooded gunmen lay in wait before bikie’s brutal slaying

        Premium Content Hooded gunmen lay in wait before bikie’s brutal slaying

        News Fresh details have emerged about the brutal execution

        Convicted sex offender found with children at address

        Premium Content Convicted sex offender found with children at address

        News 79-year-old failed to report children living at his address