Public masturbator sentenced to home detention

A KINGSTON man previously sentenced for flashing a council worker has received a home detention order after exposing himself again, this time to a neighbour.

Justin Bradley Piper, 21, received a suspended sentence in 2019 from Chief Magistrate Catherine Geason after pleading guilty to exposing himself and masturbating in front of a female Kingborough Council planning officer who was putting up notices outside a house near his.

On Tuesday afternoon, Piper was sentenced after he pleaded guilty to a new prohibited behaviour charge relating to an offence on November 5, 2019, where he masturbated in his home in the view of his neighbour, which left her "obviously distressed", Deputy Chief Magistrate Michael Daly said.

"You were cooperative with police - said you knew it was wrong, you needed help and you had an addiction," he said.

Deputy Chief Magistrate Daly said for nearly 10 months, Piper been on "hugely" strict bail conditions and spent eight days in custody before that for breaching the four month suspended sentence.

"I think it would be unjust to now send you to jail for four months - if you hadn't spent that time on those very strict bail conditions, the situation might be quite different," he said.

"It's an unusual scenario for someone to be on such strict conditions for that amount of time."

Deputy Chief Magistrate Daly said Piper had been diagnosed with a paraphiliac disorder and he was getting specific treatment.

"It might be your condition continues for some time - if you repeat this conduct - you're in peril - the four months is still outstanding if you commit a similar offence," he said.

"You can't be locked up forever, but you are going to have to work hard to make sure you don't get in trouble again."

Piper was convicted and sentenced to a four month home detention order and had a 12 month community corrections order imposed.

