In 2021, Flickerfest is celebrating its 30th year of short moving screenings is the 29th short film festival.
Flickerfest celebrates 30 years with 40 short films

Aisling Brennan
13th Feb 2021 11:00 PM
Australia's largest short film festival is returning to Mullumbimby this month for the first leg of its national tour.

In 2021, Flickerfest is celebrating its 30th year of short moving screenings, and this year will screen more than 40 short films from February 18 to 2.

The 2021 program was selected from 2,700 entries, from 100 countries, giving Northern Rivers audiences a first look at the hottest short films in the world over three big cinema packed days at the Mullumbimby Civic Hall.

 

Flickerfest organisers Shane Rennie and Bronwyn Kidd
There will be a chance to see a collection of award winners from Flickerfest Bondi, screening across Best Of International Shorts and Best Of Australian Shorts direct from competition; and Short Laughs Comedy.

"Flickerfest is thrilled to be a platform for supporting and celebrating so many female driven stories this year and I'm also super excited to be bringing Flickerfest home to Mullumbimby where I live," Flickerfest festival director Bronwyn Kidd said.

"The films we are presenting are soulful, insightful, moving and funny and I think they will really resonate with our local audiences.

"Our Mullumbimby Flickerfest weekend is for people of all ages who love cinema and great stories and I cant wait to share this years Flickerfest gems."

For the full Flickerfest Mullumbimby Program and pricing, visit www.iQ.org.au.

