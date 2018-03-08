Flickerfest comes to the Regent

LOCAL cinephiles are in for a treat this weekend when the Flickerfest International Short Film Festival, one of Australia's finest short film festivals, rolls into Murwillumbah.

The festival is coming to the Regent Cinema on March 10-11 and will be showing an eclectic range of films including an Academy Award-nominated piece.

The festival will showcase films that explore a multitude of themes, from the beautifully crafted Australian animation Lost Property Office, which was short-listed for an Academy Award, to the dramatic and inspiring Miro, an Aboriginal Western short film staring Mark Coles Smith, as well as many international shorts.

Flickerfest Festival Director Bronwyn Kidd said this is the fourth year the festival will arrive in Murwillumbah and regards the Regent as a brilliant independent venue.

"It's really nice to come back and we have a really good Northern Rivers audience which is fantastic,” she said.

"Flickerfest is very much the best of Australian and International short film; we had over 1500 entries into the festival this year and have curated it down to the best programs, which gives people an incredible taste.”