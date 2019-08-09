Flight attendant organised hit on ex

Theresa Dalton is seen leaving the Supreme Court in Brisbane earlier this year. She was jailed today for ordering a hit on her ex-husband Malcolm Stewart in 2010. Picture: AAP Image/Dan Peled.

A former Gold Coast flight attendant found guilty of arranging a hit on her ex- husband amid an ugly property settlement has been sentenced to six years' prison.

Theresa Dalton paid $20,000 to have Malcolm Stewart killed in early 2010 after their 24-year marriage broke down some three years earlier.

The 67-year-old wanted him dead because she feared he would take too much of their assets during a divorce.

But the hit was never carried out.

Dalton said she had never broken the law, and was being sentenced for something she hadn't done.

"I am innocent, I feel this has been a catastrophic miscarriage of justice," she said.

On Friday in the Brisbane Supreme Court Dalton was sentenced to six years in prison but will be eligible for parole in August 2021.

In a victim impact statement prosecutor Michael Lehane read to the court, Mr Stewart said he feared for his life.

He bought a guard dog to sleep on his bed after their split, wore a bulletproof vest day and night for 14 months, and later suffered a heart attack.