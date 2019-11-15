Flipped and ripped: Armed police tear fugitives from car

Police apprehended a man and woman at gunpoint after they led emergency services on a car chase from Hervey Bay. Photo: John McCutcheon

DRAMATIC scenes unfolded this afternoon on the Bruce Highway when armed police took down alleged carjackers after a wild chase to the Sunshine Coast.

Officers swooped on the suspects of the alleged stolen car when it crashed with another and flipped at Beerwah just after 12.30pm.

The Bruce Highway is currently closed to traffic heading south, causing major delays and backing up traffic up to 8km.

Police have alleged at 10am, a woman was by her car on Charlton Esplanade at Hervey Bay when she was approached by a man and a woman who threatened her with a gun and demanded the car.

They allegedly then drove away in the woman's white Toyota Corolla.

Police said in a statement that the man drove the car from Hervey Bay to Maryborough and onto the Maryborough-Cooloola Rd and Tin Can Bay Rd to Gympie.

He then allegedly continued to travel south on the Bruce Highway.

Just after midday, police began following the car at Forest Glen along the highway just after Maroochydore Rd.

The car was seen swerving in and out of traffic and side swiped another car before rolling south of Roys Rd at Beerwah about 12.15pm.

The man and woman were arrested after a crash on the Bruce Highway at Coochin Creek. Photo: 7 NEWS

In a dramatic arrest broadcast live from news helicopters, police with semiautomatic weapons were seen pointing their guns into the flipped Corolla before they forced the driver and passenger from the wreckage.

Police dragged the barefoot man with two rat's tails from the driver's seat as onlookers watched in horror at the events unfolding before them.

The man was put in the back of a paddywagon and was taken by police to Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

A paramedic at the scene described the man as being "quite aggressive".

Police also took the woman, who was believed to have been the passenger in the alleged stolen car, to hospital for treatment.

Traffic was blocked up to 8km after the stolen car crashed at Coochin Creek. Photo: John McCutcheon

Investigations are continuing.

Another woman, aged in her 40s, was injured when the stolen car crashed into her Hyundai HRV.

Queensland Ambulance Service Acting operations supervisor Sunshine Coast, Shaun Bright, said the woman was taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

"The other two patients also travelled into the Sunshine Coast University Hospital, again with minor injuries, but remained in the care of QPS," he said.

The Daily understands a dog seen on the highway was inside the alleged stolen car when it flipped.

It's the second major incident on the Bruce Highway in less than six months, after Dylan Matthew Hammond was shot by police at Parklands, near Nambour in July.

Police have alleged the 25-year-old went on a crime spree where he stole two cars on the Fraser Coast, stabbed a woman and fired a gun when she refused to hand her car keys over.

He was shot by specialist police on the Bruce Highway before he was hit by a passing caravan. His leg was amputated after he was taken to hospital.

Mr Hammond, who has been charged with 26 offences, is currently in Brisbane's Walston Prison on remand while he awaits his next scheduled court appearance on January 10.