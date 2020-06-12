Menu
Eva Schmidt with the Queenslander she has relocated from Bundaberg to the Esplanade at Torquay. Photo: Alistair Brightman.
FLIPPING AMAZING: Reno queen’s grand plans for Queenslander

Shaun Ryan
, Shaun.Ryan@frasercoastchronicle.com.au
12th Jun 2020 12:30 AM | Updated: 11:03 AM
A BLOCK at Torquay transformed almost overnight after a grand old 'pop-up' home in need of some tender loving care was rolled in.

The Queenslander, built about 1890 was recently brought down from Bundaberg.

Owner Eva Schmidt said the decision to relocate the home was one driven primarily by her passion and interest for the historic homes.

"It has become a bit of a hobby of mine," Ms Schmidt said.

Over the last two decades, Ms Schmidt has relocated, renovated and brought back to life around 20 Queenslanders.

"It's the ultimate form of recycling," she explained.

 

The 1890 Queenslander at its new home along the Esplanade in Torquay. Photo: Alistair Brightman.
Her latest project was originally located at a school in Bundaberg.

"The school was expanding and if someone never relocated the home it would have been demolished and sent to landfill," she said.

Ms Schmidt told the Chronicle she planned to restore the Queenslander to its former glory and rent it out.

"The location here is just perfect," she said.

The property is situated across the road from the Torquay Caravan Park and a stone's throw away from Hervey Bay's main swimming beach.

Ms Schmidt said she would keep the home as traditional as possible.

"They are beautiful structures and I wanted a specific style and aged homed," she said.

The Queenslander was split in two and driven to Hervey Bay on the back of a truck.

The home will be renovated in the coming months.

"Watch this space," Ms Schmidt laughed.

 

Eva Schmidt with the Queenslander she has relocated from Bundaberg to the Esplanade at Torquay. Photo: Alistair Brightman.
beach bundaberg development esplanade fraser coast hervey bay queenslander torquay
Fraser Coast Chronicle

