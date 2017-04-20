Flood-affected businesses needed for Category C assessment

HELP NEEDED: Murwillumbah Rugby Union players Sean Dell and Damien Boyle join the Mud Army to assist families of Tumbulgum after floodwaters caused severe damage to the village.

MANY concerned residents have been left scratching their heads after parts of the Tweed Shire were left out of the latest government flood assistance.

The Federal Government announced last week it would provide Category C assistance to small businesses affected by floods, but only to Murwillumbah, South Murwillumbah, Condong and Bray Park.

Tumbulgum resident Jennifer Mitchell said she couldn't understand how the Government could leave out other areas of the region.

"If water covered the entire area from Dulguigan Rd and the Rous River through to the other side of Tweed Valley Way, how is it that this area does not appear to be one of those listed as Category C?” Ms Mitchell said.

"I agree South Murwillumbah was seriously impacted by the flooding, though in statements by business owners, water cleared later on Friday.

"But the clean-up in Tumbulgum could not begin until Sunday as roads in were still impassable. All businesses were severely impacted and inoperable for most of the following week, sustaining considerable losses.”

Tweed Shire Council's general manager Troy Green said those villages left out of the first round of Government assistance needed to provide more information about the damage caused to businesses.

"We're encouraging areas that have not yet completed that form to also please complete those impact assessments so we can advocate on their behalf,” he said. Mr Green said the Category C package was issued based on information provided by businesses.

"They're the businesses that have completed the impact form and have returned it to the NSW Business Chamber or the council,” Mr Green said.

"That's allowed us to paint a picture of the impact of those businesses ... to the Office of Emergency Management, which was then presented to the State and the Commonwealth to declare those areas. The sooner businesses complete it the better.”

Visit www.survey monkey.com/r/ NorthCoastFloods BusinessSurvey