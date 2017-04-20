24°
News

Flood-affected businesses needed for Category C assessment

Aisling Brennan
| 20th Apr 2017 10:45 AM
HELP NEEDED: Murwillumbah Rugby Union players Sean Dell and Damien Boyle join the Mud Army to assist families of Tumbulgum after floodwaters caused severe damage to the village.
HELP NEEDED: Murwillumbah Rugby Union players Sean Dell and Damien Boyle join the Mud Army to assist families of Tumbulgum after floodwaters caused severe damage to the village. SCOTT POWICK

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

MANY concerned residents have been left scratching their heads after parts of the Tweed Shire were left out of the latest government flood assistance.

The Federal Government announced last week it would provide Category C assistance to small businesses affected by floods, but only to Murwillumbah, South Murwillumbah, Condong and Bray Park.

Tumbulgum resident Jennifer Mitchell said she couldn't understand how the Government could leave out other areas of the region.

"If water covered the entire area from Dulguigan Rd and the Rous River through to the other side of Tweed Valley Way, how is it that this area does not appear to be one of those listed as Category C?” Ms Mitchell said.

"I agree South Murwillumbah was seriously impacted by the flooding, though in statements by business owners, water cleared later on Friday.

"But the clean-up in Tumbulgum could not begin until Sunday as roads in were still impassable. All businesses were severely impacted and inoperable for most of the following week, sustaining considerable losses.”

Tweed Shire Council's general manager Troy Green said those villages left out of the first round of Government assistance needed to provide more information about the damage caused to businesses.

"We're encouraging areas that have not yet completed that form to also please complete those impact assessments so we can advocate on their behalf,” he said. Mr Green said the Category C package was issued based on information provided by businesses.

"They're the businesses that have completed the impact form and have returned it to the NSW Business Chamber or the council,” Mr Green said.

"That's allowed us to paint a picture of the impact of those businesses ... to the Office of Emergency Management, which was then presented to the State and the Commonwealth to declare those areas. The sooner businesses complete it the better.”

Visit www.survey monkey.com/r/ NorthCoastFloods BusinessSurvey

Tweed Daily News

Topics:  category c category c funding tweed flood tweed flood 2017

Milk Bank is crying out for help for Tweed bubs

Milk Bank is crying out for help for Tweed bubs

A NEW pasteuriser has left Tweed-based Mothers' Milk Bank in a position where it can process and supply more milk for in-need babies but $28,000 out of pocket.

The Salvation Army is serving up dinner in Tweed

DINNER TIME: Salvation Army officer Leanne Elsley prepares food at their Tweed Heads facility.

Volunteer at the weekly meal.

Beauty of Cudgen Lake is hard to beat

SERENITY: This spectacular sunset was captured at Cudgen Lake.

BEHIND THE LENS: Photographer's tips

Sanctuary calls out irresponsible rabbit owners

Rabbit Calicivirus

TEAM of volunteers who rescue and rehome rabbits tell their story.

Local Partners

Flood-affected businesses needed for Category C assessment

Some areas haven't revived Category C assistance.

The Salvation Army is serving up dinner in Tweed

DINNER TIME: Salvation Army officer Leanne Elsley prepares food at their Tweed Heads facility.

Volunteer at the weekly meal.

Patti Smith: the mother of punk gave Jim Morrison his wings

Patti Smith at Bluesfest 2017 in Byron Bay.

One of the most exhilarating performances in recent Blues history

Returning choir to perform on home soil

CHILLING SOUNDS: Chillingham Voices plays All Saints , Murwillumbah on Sunday, April 30.

Chilling sounds from the aptly named Chillingham Voices

UPDATED: Patti Smith donates large sum for flood recovery

Patti Smith at Bluesfest 2017 in Byron Bay.

The artist performed two shows at Bluesfest 2017

Movie review: Wedding comedy Table 19 fails to deliver

A SO-so wedding-themed tale of woe, Table 19 is an American comedy that tries valiantly to deliver more than it is ultimately capable of.

How Logies producers will avoid Oscars-style stuff-up

Presenter Warren Beatty shows the envelope with the actual winner for best picture, Moonlight as host Jimmy Kimmel look on at the Oscars in February.

Nine's strict plan to avoid Oscars blunder

Elsa Pataky reveals why she had to call Australia home

Elsa Pataky, left, and Chris Hemsworth dated for 10 months before getting married.

The reason behind Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth's move to Byron?

Caitlyn Jenner spills sex secrets in new tell-all book

Bruce and Kris Jenner, left, and Caitlyn Jenner's new tell-all book.

“Since — let’s not kid ourselves — everyone wants to know..."

Richard Gere: Why I haven't had a big movie in a decade

Actor Richard Gere participates in the BUILD Speaker Series to discuss the film "Norman" at AOL Studios on Thursday, April 13, 2017

“There are definitely movies that I can’t be in."

What's on the big screen this week

Gemma Arterton in a scene from the movie Their Finest.

Their Finest, Going in Style and Table 19 make their cinema debuts

MKR's Karen and Ros are out after failed chocolate dessert

Karen and Ros said they were proud of their achievements despite being eliminated on MKR tonight, saying it was a 'amazing experience'.

Dessert fail claims MKR duo

Dual living possibilities!

3 Swagmans Way, Terranora 2486

House 4 3 2 $590,000 ...

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 22ND APRIL 11:00 - 11:30AM You will find this home is hidden away at the end of a cul-de-sac on a 780m² block with...

Enjoy the tranquil sunset vistas overlooking the Tweed River

2 Lakeview Parade, Tweed Heads South 2486

House 4 2 1 $490,000 ...

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 22ND APRIL 11:00 - 11:30AM - Three bedrooms plus a study or four bedrooms, main with walk in robe - Open plan living and...

Extremely rare Anchorage Islands north facing freehold home

195 Mariners Drive, (Discovery Drive), Tweed Heads 2485 ...

House 4 2 2 $1650000 ...

* Overlooking a private beach and stunning wide views of the Tweed River marina * Four bedrooms, two bathrooms plus powder room and double lock up garaging *...

Split Level Family Home In A Prestigious Address

27 Old Ferry Road, Banora Point 2486

House 3 1 2 $629,000

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 22ND APRIL 12:00 - 12:30am - Generous layout with well defined living and dining zones - Covered alfresco entertaining...

Low maintenance townhouse living

23/2 Barrett Street, Tweed Heads West 2485

House 3 1 1 339,000

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 22ND APRIL 12:00 - 12:30PM * Light filled living and dining that open out to your private outdoor entertaining area *...

Beachside Family Home in Thriving Tugun

32 Morshead Street, Tugun 4224

House 3 1 1 $580,000 ...

Just 350 metres from the white sand of pristine Tugun Beach this three-bedroom abode offers ideal beachside living. Renovated both inside and out to create a...

TOO GOOD TO LAST!...GROUND FLOOR CURRUMBIN BEACH SIDE BEAUTY!

GD/828 ''The Rocks Resort', Pacific Parade, Currumbin 4223 ...

Apartment 2 2 1 $650,000

This stunning ground floor apartment offers an unparalleled combination of space and luxury finishes. Featuring a large outdoor entertainer's courtyard with its...

Single Level, Low Maintenance Living approx 1.5km from Kirra Beach

2/36 Bambaroo Crescent, Tweed Heads 2485

House 3 1 1 $419,000

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 22ND APRIL 10:00 - 10:30AM This three bedroom, brick and tile rear duplex offers a low maintenance lifestyle in popular...

In the Heart of Coolangatta - a Flat 250m Walk to the Sand

6/30 Lanham Street, Coolangatta 4225

Unit 2 1 1 $379,000

On the second level of the "New Galaxy" building this two-bedroom unit presents great value for money a short walk to everything Coolangatta has to offer ...

Seclusion, Space and Great Views

11 Rosemount Court, Terranora 2486

House 3 1 5 $550,000 ...

On 5867 square metres in a highly sought after Terranora cul-de-sac, this solid family home represents some of the best buying available with the bonus of dual...

Coast developer looks to prime real estate's future

MANY OPTIONS: Sunshine Coast developer Graeme Juniper is considering what to do with a prime piece of real estate he owns on Radical Bay on Magnetic Island, near Townsville.

Radical Bay is World Environment Heritage-listed.

This small box of a unit just sold for $1 million

Elizabeth Bay unit has charming views to Sydney Heads.

If this doesn't scream 'housing bubble', nothing does.

MILLIONAIRES ROW: Is this Toowoomba's biggest house?

STUNNING PROPERTY: The home in lot five at Kara View Court is framed with Table Top Mountain as a backdrop.

When entering Kara View Crt, it's hard to ignore the stunning home

Homes to go for six-storey, luxury beachside living

APPROVED: A 35-unit development has been approved in Kings Beach.

Penthouse living key part of Coast beachside development

Free building inspections for flood affected properties

Stafford St, South Murwillumbah resembles a war zone due to heavy flooding.

Council is providing free building inspections.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!