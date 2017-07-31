Flood battlers rely on Rotarians for essentials

THUMBS UP: Rotary's Flood Relief Group has been assisting Murwillumbah families impacted by the floods.

FAMILIES battling on after the devastating March floods are getting a helping hand from Murwillumbah's Rotary clubs.

Rotary District 9640 with Murwillumbah, Murwillumbah Central and Mt Warning Rotary clubs, have come together to offer assistance to flood-affected residents.

Chairman of the Flood Relief Group, Peter McDonald of the Mount Warning Club, said several Murwillumbah families had received essential items and help with accommodation, through local Rotarians.

Mr McDonald said it was hoped that replacement white goods, new clothing, bedding and blankets would help to restore the daily life of those affected.

"So many people have lost so much,” Mr McDonald said.

"But in the midst of this adversity they are doing what they can to get on with their lives - and we commend them for their strength and resilience in soldiering through.

"It has been heart-warming to be able to offer a little in the way of assistance.”

Mr McDonald said some recipients of Rotary's assistance had "literally lost everything they had”.

"We are very pleased that other Rotary Clubs within District 9640 also rallied to provide support and contribute funds to help us to provide this community assistance following the catastrophic event,” he said.

Mr McDonald said Rotary's support had been gratefully received by those who have been assisted.

"The local Rotary Clubs are proud to be able to offer back to their local community,” Mr McDonald said.

"It has been an opportunity for them to demonstrate their ability to act locally, providing a useful community service and practical assistance to local people in need.”

Recipients said donations restored their self-esteem and "sense of belonging to a caring community”.

