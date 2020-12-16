Flood conditions ease after evacuation orders

FLOODWATERS closed roads and cut off residents from essential services on the Tweed yesterday.

State Emergency Service Murwillumbah Unit volunteers were yesterday afternoon tasked to help NSW Ambulance paramedics to access a patient near Murwillumbah.

Paramedics could not reach the patient, suffering from a medical condition, by road as Cane Rd was flooded between Condong and Kynnumboon.

NSW SES spokesman Mitchell Clout said the organisation’s Tweed Heads unit had been the busiest in the state, with at least 156 jobs since the weather event began.

Evacuation orders were issued for some parts of the Tweed yesterday but the region appeared to have escaped severe flood impacts as rain eased and the river levels dropped throughout the day.

The SES issued an order for people to evacuate areas along the Tweed River at Tumbulgum, Condong and surrounding areas yesterday morning.

Byangum Bridge on Kyogle Rd, between Murwillumbah and Uki, was substantially flooded on Monday night and remained underwater for part of yesterday, with heavy debris littering the area.

The Oxley River also rose significantly, cutting off Tyalgum Rd in Eungella for a period of time.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, flood levels peaked at 2.2 metres in Tumbulgum about 10am yesterday, with moderate flooding.

The Tweed River, which swelled to flood the village’s main street – Riverside Drive – began to fall after this.

The river peaked at 1.60 metres at Chinderah (Barney’s Point) about 8am with minor flooding and about the same time, reached 3.8 metres with minor flooding in Murwillumbah.

A severe weather warning remained current for the Northern Rivers at the time of publication, when minor to moderate flooding was taking place along the Tweed River.