Flood devastation leaves Senator in shock

NATIONALS Duty Senator for Richmond John Williams says he will investigate whether more can be done at a Federal Government level to help those affected by floods in the region.

Mr Williams made the announcement following a visit to the Tweed, when Lismore MP Thomas George and Tweed Shire Council general manager Troy Green took him on a tour of the worst hit areas.

"Tweed Shire Council deserves credit for the way it has responded,” he said.

"Emergency services, as always, have come forward to lend a hand. I am pleased to say the message I am getting is the banks are showing compassion and understanding and I commend them for doing so.

"I have been in contact with my federal colleagues to discuss what forms of assistance can be offered; Thomas George is lobbying his state colleagues for further help and I will also investigate if there is anything further that can be done at a federal level.”

He said he was shocked at the extent of damage caused by the flooding, particularly the impact on the South Murwillumbah industrial estate.