Flood disaster brought Tweed community together

COMMUNITY members from across the shire and beyond came together during the March 2017 flood clean-up to support each other and rebuild.

It Takes a Town founder Carmen Stewart, whose group has grown significantly as a result of the flood, said the generosity shown by strangers during the clean-up was a remarkable sight and the simple act of helping a neighbour had extended well past the flood recovery.

"Something that's really stood out as a result of the flood is that people are wanting to respond more, the generosity was opened in the flood and it's been sustained,” Ms Stewart said.

"If you give people the opportunity to get involved, people are putting up their hands. One of our areas since the flood is that we've paid attention to who has had a good idea, we recognise that idea.”

Since the flood, ITAT has helped people create street libraries, public clothing racks and other community services.

"I think that the flood, even though not everyone was affected, it did affect the entire community,” Ms Stewart said.

"We're not driving it all, we're just providing contact and encouragement and small initiatives will continue to bubble up over the next 12 months.”

Tumbulgum Residents Association president Jenny Kidd said the support from community was stronger than ever.

"Community is now about looking out for your neighbours and seeing ways you can help others at a very micro level rather than waiting for it to be organised by some sort of government agency,” Ms Kidd said.