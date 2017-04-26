Flood forum set for Friday at Tweed Heads

An aerial view of some of the flooding in Murwillumbah, taken on April 1, 2017.

THE Insurance Council of Australia is set to host a forum for flood-affected policyholders this Friday at Tweed Heads.

The ICA, key insurance companies, Legal Aid and the Financial Ombudsman Service will have representatives at the event.

ICA Chief Executive Officer Rob Whelan said the forums would cover key aspects of the recovery process, including claims management, rebuilding and dispute resolution.

"Policyholders will be able to sit down with a representative from their insurer or a relevant expert to discuss any concerns or issues they may have about their claim,” Mr Whelan said.

"The forums are open only to householders and businesses who have lodged claims, which preserves their privacy and allows insurers to focus their resources on those who need the most assistance.”

The Tweed forum is on Friday, April 28, from 6pm to 9pm.

People must phone 1800 734 621 to register and for event details, including location.

Registrations close at noon on the day of the forum.