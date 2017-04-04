24°
Tweed triple fatality: 'Road wasn't closed' says worker

Aisling Brennan
Aisling Brennan and Ashleigh Gleeson, Greg Stolz | 4th Apr 2017

A MOTHER who died alongside two of her children after her car entered the Tweed River, was driving on an open road, according to a traffic controller working on the scene.

It comes as NSW Police Assistant Commissioner Jeff Loy said the road had been closed at the time of the incident due to debris and mud on the stretch.

"We really understand that people want to get to where they need to be, but this is an extreme event," he said. "This is about heeding the warnings of the road closures."
 

But Murwillumbah traffic controller Peter Freeman said he was at Tumbulgum to help police control the roads last night, adding the road was open to vehicles before the triple fatality.

Mr Freeman said there many people trying to drive along Dulgaigun Rd after the accident - with the road now closed -- with many getting frustrated they were denied access.

"They just ignore it and drive through thinking they can get through to home," he said.

"One guy just wanted to argue and I said I can't let you through because it's a crime scene but he just drove through."
 

Matt Grinham and son Thomas Grinham, 15, use a depth sounder to locate the car in the river.
Matt Grinham and son Thomas Grinham, 15, use a depth sounder to locate the car in the river.

 

Mr Freeman was not the only one who remembers the road being open at the time of the crash.

A family friend who asked not to be identified, contacted the Tweed Daily News to say the same.

She added that the family were "very special people in the community".

The search for the sunken car with a mother and two children inside.
The search for the sunken car with a mother and two children inside. Glenn Hampson

Others took to social media and talkback radio segments to say the road was open at the time.

Mr Freeman has been on the scene of the unimaginable tragedy despite his family having also lost everything in the flood.
""I came out last night because I'm the only one who's got a ticket to do traffic control," he said.

"I put my hand up to come down to do it. I know how hard it is for these guys to come down and dive.

"I know it's hard to get down here when my two kids were saying 'No Dad you're not going', but I just got in my overalls which have to be white so people can see them and I just came down to where the crime scene is and I was stopping cars there.

 

Three dead in Tweed River tragedy.
Three dead in Tweed River tragedy. Glenn Hampson

 

Mr Freeman said it was extremely difficult to know there were children involved in the accident.

"I've seen so many accidents in the past as a traffic controller and I've pulled up to help with my own time because if there's a kid in there," Mr Freeman said.

Mr Freeman said there many people trying to drive along Dulgaigun Rd after the accident, with many getting frustrated they were denied access.

"They just ignore it and drive through thinking they can get through to home," he said.

"One guy just wanted to argue and I said I can't let you through because it's a crime scene but he just drove through."
 

The scene of the tragedy at Tumbulgum.
The scene of the tragedy at Tumbulgum.

Mr Freeman said as soon the vehicle is removed from the river he will leave to head back to his family and continue rebuilding their lives.

"Once I see that car come out I've just got to walk away," he said.

"I just feel sorry for the little one that got out and the dad. I'm just blessed I've got my two boys."

 

 

Flood horror: Three feared dead in Tweed River tragedy

THE bodies of a mother and two of her children were last night believed to be entombed in their car at the bottom of the swollen Tweed River in flood-stricken northern NSW after police gave up trying to retrieve them before nightfall.

The car veered off Dulguigan Rd in Tumbulgum near the NSW-Queensland border about 1.40pm yesterday and plunged into the murky water, sinking almost immediately.

Miraculously, the woman's eldest daughter managed to escape and swim to shore, where she ran to a nearby house to raise the alarm.

"She was screaming that her mum, little sister and older brother had gone into the river in the car," witness Thomas Grinham said.

The tragedy takes the death toll from Cyclone Debbie and the ensuing floods in NSW and Queensland to eight.

It was unclear why the woman was driving on the road because it had been closed due to damage and ­debris from the cyclone.

Former police officer Matthew Grinham raced with his son Thomas, 15, and daughter ­Sophie, 12, to help, but the car had vanished below the surface of the river.

Mr Grinham dived into the water and frantically searched for the car, but to no avail.

"The helplessness of not being able to find the car, the bubbles were there, we could find the bubbles, we just couldn't get to the car," a distraught Mr Grinham said.

"They didn't have a chance. It was just too deep, too cold. As soon as you opened your eyes underwater it was horrendous. It was freezing cold."

The occupants of the house where the girl raised the alarm, Ben Darcy and his partner Sabrina Colomb, also spoke of their deep shock at what had happened.

Mr Darcy and his brother-in-law also leapt into the murky, flood-swollen river to try to rescue the family.

"It was just too deep," Mr Darcy said. "We just couldn't get down far enough. We swam around and dived down but we couldn't see a thing."
 


Mr Grinham said the muddy water from the flooding made seeing impossible.

"It was hard to keep swimming against the current. You had to keep coming up," he said. "At first we were going feet first, just pushing down to try and see if we could feel it with our feet. I tried a couple of times. But the bubbles, they trailed away. They just got less and less."

His son Thomas said: "We pulled up just after the car went under, and there was a little girl running along the road ... she was screaming that her mum, little sister and older brother had gone into the river in the car," he said.

"She couldn't say much, she just said my mum, my little sister and my brother have gone in the river in a car."

Emergency services are at the scene after a car plunged into the Tweed River at Tumbulgum. Rescuers are searching for passengers believed to be in the water.
Emergency services are at the scene after a car plunged into the Tweed River at Tumbulgum. Rescuers are searching for passengers believed to be in the water. Scott Powick

The girl who escaped was taken to Tweed Heads District Hospital with cuts and lacerations to her lower legs as well as neck pain. She was being cared for last night by family members.

After he gave up the underwater search, Mr Grinham took his tinnie out with a depth-sounder to make sure he knew the exact position of the car. "We fish the area regularly, so we know there isn't really anything else through there," he said.

NSW Police Assistant Commissioner Jeff Loy said the road had been closed because debris and mud made the surface treacherous.

"We really understand that people want to get to where they need to be, but this is an extreme event," he said. "This is about heeding the warnings of the road closures."

News Corp Australia

