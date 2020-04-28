Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Tweed Voluntary House Raising (VHR) Scheme is open for comment from the public and expressions of interest from eligible homeowners.
The Tweed Voluntary House Raising (VHR) Scheme is open for comment from the public and expressions of interest from eligible homeowners.
News

Flood-prone homeowners could get cash to raise floors in new scheme

Jessica Lamb
28th Apr 2020 4:33 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWEED home owners who are prone to flooding can register interest to apply for cash to help raise their houses above flood levels.

Tweed Shire Council placed the draft Tweed Voluntary House Raising Scheme on exhibition after a meeting earlier this month to seek comments from the public and expressions of interest from eligible homeowners to join the scheme.

Comments close at 4pm on Wednesday June 10.

The scheme is aimed at reducing the flood damage to houses by raising the habitable floor level of individual buildings.

VHR schemes are recommended in both the Tweed Valley and Tweed Coastal Creeks floodplain risk management plans.

The March 2017 flood further highlighted the need for a VHR scheme, with many houses experiencing ‘near misses’ and a number over-floor flooding and subsequent damage.

Raising flood-prone houses will benefit Tweed homeowners by reducing:

  • flood damage to both building and contents
  • personal loss, stress and post-flood trauma
  • frequency of household disruption, and
  • clean-up after floods.

Under the draft scheme, the NSW Government’s Department of Planning, Industry and Environment will provide two-thirds of the eligible cost of raising a house with the homeowner providing the remainder.

The council will manage and administer the scheme and holds a confidential list of properties eligible for funding under the scheme.

It has written to all homeowners on that list inviting them to register their interest in applying for funds.

The funds available through the State Government each year are limited and priority will be given to those properties most at risk.

To have your say or register your interest in the scheme, visit yoursaytweed.com.au/tweedvhr

Tweed Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Coronavirus: Why man’s excuse for travelling didn’t cut it

        premium_icon Coronavirus: Why man’s excuse for travelling didn’t cut it

        Crime The man's excuse was not good enough to stop New South Wales police from giving him a $1000 fine

        POLL: Everything we know so far about COVIDsafe app

        POLL: Everything we know so far about COVIDsafe app

        News Vote in our poll- will you be downloading the app?

        NSW eases restrictions on home visits

        NSW eases restrictions on home visits

        News NSW will ease its social distancing restrictions

        NSW schools are not coronavirus ‘breeding grounds’

        premium_icon NSW schools are not coronavirus ‘breeding grounds’

        Education Major health report finds schools not COVID-19 breeding grounds