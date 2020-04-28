Flood-prone homeowners could get cash to raise floors in new scheme

The Tweed Voluntary House Raising (VHR) Scheme is open for comment from the public and expressions of interest from eligible homeowners.

TWEED home owners who are prone to flooding can register interest to apply for cash to help raise their houses above flood levels.

Tweed Shire Council placed the draft Tweed Voluntary House Raising Scheme on exhibition after a meeting earlier this month to seek comments from the public and expressions of interest from eligible homeowners to join the scheme.

Comments close at 4pm on Wednesday June 10.

The scheme is aimed at reducing the flood damage to houses by raising the habitable floor level of individual buildings.

VHR schemes are recommended in both the Tweed Valley and Tweed Coastal Creeks floodplain risk management plans.

The March 2017 flood further highlighted the need for a VHR scheme, with many houses experiencing ‘near misses’ and a number over-floor flooding and subsequent damage.

Raising flood-prone houses will benefit Tweed homeowners by reducing:

flood damage to both building and contents

personal loss, stress and post-flood trauma

frequency of household disruption, and

clean-up after floods.

Under the draft scheme, the NSW Government’s Department of Planning, Industry and Environment will provide two-thirds of the eligible cost of raising a house with the homeowner providing the remainder.

The council will manage and administer the scheme and holds a confidential list of properties eligible for funding under the scheme.

It has written to all homeowners on that list inviting them to register their interest in applying for funds.

The funds available through the State Government each year are limited and priority will be given to those properties most at risk.

To have your say or register your interest in the scheme, visit yoursaytweed.com.au/tweedvhr