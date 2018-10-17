Flood-ravaged community recognised for rising to challenge

HELPING OUT: Tumbulgum locals come together to shovel thick river mud from their street after heavy flooding during the March 2017 floods.

HELPING OUT: Tumbulgum locals come together to shovel thick river mud from their street after heavy flooding during the March 2017 floods. SCOTT POWICK

THE incredible fortitude of the Tumbulgum community in the immediate aftermath of the destructive flood of 2017 received state-wide recognition today at a special ceremony at Parliament House.

Just hours after ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie ripped through the tiny riverside village in March 2017, causing widespread damage and claiming the lives of six people including a mother and her two children, the Tumbulgum community rallied together, working together to help clean up the mess.

Cut off for several days from the rest of the Tweed Shire by the floodwaters, the community was forced to go it alone, setting up a temporary tent in the main street of the village to coordinate their recovery plan.

From there, members of the Tumbulgum Community Association organised everything from the delegation of clean-up teams to helping feed and clothe those whose homes were inundated by the deluge.

Maria van Vliet, Julia Hillen and Jenny Kidd at the flood recovery tent on Riverside Drive at Tumbulgum. Scott Davis

The community's resilience was again recognised today, when Emergency Services Minister Troy Grant presented the Tumbulgum Community Association with the 2018 NSW Get Ready Community Award and the Resilient Australia Awards.

The award shines a spotlight on community-led disaster preparedness and response initiatives across the state.

Association president Jenny Kidd said the community was determined to keep building upon the hard work they've achieved since the floods.

SUPPORT: Tweed MP Geoff Provest and Minister for Emergency Services Troy Grant present Brian and Sue Breckenridge and Jenny and David Kidd with the NSW Resilience Awards. Contributed

"Emergency preparation and building resilience in the community is ongoing,” Ms Kidd said.

"It's ongoing and we've got many people involved in the work we're doing.

"We've got a representative on the Tweed Floodplain Committee, we've got a local community group working with the SES and we've got people working with the information and how that's shared.”

Mr Grant said the Tumbulgum Community Association deserved to be recognised for their incredible efforts after floods devastated the area following Cyclone Debbie.

HELP IS HERE: Murwillumbah Rugby Union players Sean Dell and Damien Boyle join the Mud Army to assist families of Tumbulgum after flood waters rose through the streets of Tumbulgum in March 2017. SCOTT POWICK

"Over the last 12 months, the community has come together to strengthen relationships with stakeholders and ensure they are best prepared for any future incidents,” Mr Grant said.

Tarthra Community Group also received the resilience award following the devastating bushfire that swept through their town earlier this year.

"Both of these communities survived horrendous events, but under the worst of circumstances showed us the best of what locals can achieve when they support one another,” Mr Grant said.

Other 2018 Resilient Australia Awards winners included:

 Community Category - Inner City Voice for building disaster resilience in social housing;

 Business Category - Centre for Disability Research and Policy at the University of Sydney for their 'PREPARE NSW: Person-Centred Emergency Preparedness' tool;

- Centre for Disability Research and Policy at the University of Sydney for their 'PREPARE NSW: Person-Centred Emergency Preparedness' tool;  Schools Category - Warrimoo Public School for their efforts getting bush fire ready;

- Warrimoo Public School for their efforts getting bush fire ready;  Government Category - Wollondilly Shire Council for Activate Wollondilly, their response to the 2016 Picton floods; and,

- Wollondilly Shire Council for Activate Wollondilly, their response to the 2016 Picton floods; and,  Photography Category - awarded to Kellie Mar for 'Portrait of a Lady' that featured Rural Fire Service (RFS) volunteer Emily, from Blaxland Brigade.

"Each of these worthy winners have clearly demonstrated that nothing beats local knowledge when it comes to preparing for disasters,” Mr Grant said.

"They are also a reflection of what's great about our communities; mates supporting mates in times of trouble. I congratulate and thank each and every one of them.”