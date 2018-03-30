Flood-related mental health issues on the rise

REOPENING: Murwillumbah Community Centre's Amanda Lindh is looking forward to reopening the flood pantry in the Red Cross Centre after extensive flood damage.

MURWILLUMBAH Community Centre (MCC) is still struggling to provide the appropriate services for people in crisis, as flood damage continues to take its toll on resources.

Nullum House, which was once a place for people to go for a hot shower, remains badly damaged by the floods, leaving the centre to seek alternative ways to help the community.

MCC community services co-ordinator Amanda Lindh said the centre was working hard to reopen the food pantry as quickly as possible, after receiving a number of grants from local charities.

"We're finally at the end stages now that we've been granted the Red Cross building in town,” Ms Lindh said. "They let us use the building to reopen the pantry but we're just waiting for all the red tape and legalities to finalise.

"We're hoping by June it'll be open.”

Before the flood, the pantry was handing out 600 meals a week and donated 200 food hampers to flood-affected people in the first week after the flood.

But Ms Lindh said the biggest challenge for MCC was seeing how many people were still facing mental anguish over the disaster..

"Every time it starts raining, especially elderly people and people who haven't lived in the area their whole lives, they start to panic,” she said.

"You see it on Facebook every time it's going to rain people ask if it's going to flood. People are still traumatised by it.”

Ms Lindh said people were still coming into MCC with flood-related financial and mental health issues.

"People still need a lot of help,” she said. "I do get worried about people who come into see us that show signs of hopelessness.

"I'm concerned that the suicide rate will go up. The rate of anxiety and depression is higher in the past 12 months than I've ever seen in the eight years I've been working in the industry.”

Ms Lindh said she was worried people weren't getting the right assistance for learning how to cope after the natural disaster.

"The mental health here (in the region) is very underfunded and understaffed, there's just not enough workers to process it all,” she said.

"It puts a lot of pressure on the services here doing the everyday things. I'm hoping the government will put something in place and look at that issue of PTSD.

"I would like to see them increase mental health support. Bring in some specialists and trauma councillors specifically for people who have lived through natural disasters.”

As the community continues to rebuild, Ms Lindh said she hoped the shire wasn't forgotten now the national spotlight had gone.

"Everyone was feeling a little left in the dark because all of the services were gone,” she said.

"I would like to think that we can bring in some services to help people.

"It's the long term impact and hopefully we can get some services here.”