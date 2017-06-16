Flood report reveals multi-million dollar repair bill

Damaged possessions are lined up outside the homes of Murwillumbah residents after the Tweed River flooded in March.

COUNCIL has released a report summarising the devastating impact of the March flood on the shire and council operations.

The report, tabled at Thursday's council meeting, acknowledged the six people who died during the floods and the widespread damage to homes and businesses.

The report by engineering director David Oxenham refers to data obtained from NSW Fire and Rescue that an estimated 2100 houses were flooded.

"Over 18,000 tonnes of household waste was removed from flood impacted suburbs - more than six times our annual shire-wide kerbside clean-up volume,” the report stated.

Council facilities also were impacted by the flood, with almost 30% of the council fleet, including trucks, small vehicles, workshop and stores lost.

"Estimates put the damage at $6.9m for plant and vehicles, of which $4.7m is expected to be recouped from insurance and the remainder from existing plant fund reserves,” the report said.

Council will also claim $800,000 for damaged buildings and workshop equipment as part of its total $3.5m insurance claim.

The report estimates more than $23m will be needed to repair the road network, after the flood caused about 1500 road defects.

The full report is available for public viewing and Acting Mayor Chris Cherry urged everyone to read it.

"I think it's really good for the community to read it and understand how much was done and what is still being done to get over what was one of the worst natural disasters in our area,” Cr Cherry said.

"I've never been more proud of being on this council than I did at that time.”

The full report can be viewed online at www.tweed.nsw.gov.au/ CouncilMeetings.